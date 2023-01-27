GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
6-2-3
(six, two, three)
Cash 3 Midday
4-5-1
(four, five, one)
Cash 3 Night
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
Cash 4 Evening
2-6-7-5
(two, six, seven, five)
Cash 4 Midday
8-3-0-1
(eight, three, zero, one)
Cash 4 Night
3-9-4-1
(three, nine, four, one)
Cash4Life
09-18-34-38-49, Cash Ball: 1
(nine, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
Fantasy 5
06-16-17-33-40
(six, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $468,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
0-7-5-7-1
(zero, seven, five, seven, one)
Georgia FIVE Midday
4-3-3-1-2
(four, three, three, one, two)
Mega Millions
04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000
