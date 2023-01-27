ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Daily 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Midday Daily 4” game were:

9-8-7-9

(nine, eight, seven, nine)

