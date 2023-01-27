Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety arrest a man after a pursuit along Madison Avenue on Thursday. At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by 46-year-old Jeffrey Pooley. Pooley was following another vehicle along Madison Avenue. According to Public Safety, Pooley believed...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
TUESDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL: Eagle comeback bid falls short
The Windom girls basketball team was able to cut an 11-point deficit to a single point in the second half, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback in a 69-65 loss at St. James. The Saints bombed away from the outside much of the night, hitting six three-pointers in the...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake
LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
KEYC
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
KEYC
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow tonight into Thursday
A powerful, fast-moving winter storm system will bring heavy snow to much of our region tonight into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along and south of a line from Sioux Falls to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of that line, where accumulation will be around 2 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts will be to the south and east with a sharp drop off to the northwest. If this system should trend slightly further south, snowfall amounts could be a bit lower. Snow will continue to develop and move north across the region throughout the night. When it is snowing it will snow heavily. This will be a short duration, heavy snow event with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will quickly become snow-covered and slippery. While there may be an occasional gust to 20 or 25 mph, especially far south and west, wind and blowing snow should not be a major issue with this system. There will be significant travel impacts tonight into the Thursday morning commute. Snow will gradually end from west to east by late Thursday morning, with travel conditions gradually improving on Thursday afternoon.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GIRLS BASKETBALL: Eagles roll to win; late hoop sinks Falcons
The Windom Eagle girls basketball team was red hot from the outside all afternoon Saturday, as the Eagles shot past Edgerton 75-36 in a game played at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The Eagles buried seven three-pointers in the first half and finished with 12 as a team for...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash near the town of Bowdon, ND in Wells County. The Highway Patrol says the body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. on January 25. There are no details...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles, Wolverines roll to wins; Falcons fall
The Windom boys basketball team was hot from the field and converted off mistakes Saturday, rolling to a 99-70 win over LeSueur-Henderson in a game played at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The Eagles forced the Giants into 24 turnovers, turning those miscues into 35 points. The Eagles also...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND BOYS HOCKEY: Late goal sinks Eagles
The Windom Area boys hockey team battled back from an early deficit Saturday evening, but a goal with 5:40 left in regulation ultimately lifted Luverne to a 6-5 victory over the Eagles in Luverne. Luverne raced to a 4-0 lead after one period before the Eagles battled back. Wriley Haugen...
Comments / 0