Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

8-3-0-1

(eight, three, zero, one)

Rough Draft Atlanta

Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia

A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – […] The post Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: Division I - Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Bearden (10) 24-0 118 1
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
247Sports

2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia

While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

Gas prices ticking up again for folks in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — The price at the pump is starting to tick up again. AAA says it's driven by higher demand based on milder temperatures and a rise in the cost of oil per barrel. "We still get paid the exact same amount while all the prices around us are going up. It seems like it's pushing us more into poverty," Paris Williams from Macon said.
GEORGIA STATE
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison. A plea deal with Clark County prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty in 2019 to felony and misdemeanor battery, and a judge sentenced him to serve between one and 2 1/2 years in a state prison. William Quenga, a spokesperson for the Nevada prison system, told The Associated Press in an email that Foster arrived Oct. 18, 2021, at a prison intake facility but was released the same day, because the judge had factored into Foster’s punishment the 729 days he had spent in jail awaiting trial. That means Foster had served his minimum sentence behind bars but was a half-year from serving the maximum time given by the judge.
GRANTS PASS, OR
