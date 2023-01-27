ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

4-8-9, FB: 4

(four, eight, nine; FB: four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

