Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As insurers in Louisiana flee the state and residents face exorbitant, and in some cases unaffordable, property insurance costs lawmakers returned to the Capitol Monday for a special legislative session to address the ongoing crisis. In a state decimated by hurricanes in 2020 and 2021, insurance companies continue to go insolvent and leave behind tens of thousands of claims for the state’s bailout program to close out. Other companies have simply decided to leave, determining that the risk of staying in a state that has a front-row seat to climate change — where coastal areas...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO