California State

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Heavy rains spawned a bumper crop of wild poison mushrooms, according to the California Poison Control System. CPCS experts are warning the public about the potential dangers of eating wild mushrooms. Buying cultivated mushrooms at a reputable food market is the safe way to eat them, rather than eating wild mushrooms that were picked by friends or family members. Heavy rains, which California just experienced, provide the right conditions for growth of a tremendous number of poisonous amanita phalloides or “death cap” mushrooms. Death caps lead to an increase in human poisonings reported to CPCS.
