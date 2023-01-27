MI Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

13-16-19-20-24

(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

Lucky For Life

04-05-07-39-42, Lucky Ball: 10

(four, five, seven, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)

Poker Lotto

2C-7D-6H-10H-7S

(2C, 7D, 6H, 10H, 7S)

Midday Daily 3

2-0-2

(two, zero, two)

Midday Daily 4

9-8-7-9

(nine, eight, seven, nine)

Daily 3

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

Daily 4

9-8-8-7

(nine, eight, eight, seven)

Fantasy 5

03-18-21-27-29

(three, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $257,000

Keno

01-09-10-11-13-18-21-25-26-40-47-54-55-58-59-64-65-67-69-70-71-72

(one, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two)

Mega Millions

04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000

