MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
13-16-19-20-24
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
Lucky For Life
04-05-07-39-42, Lucky Ball: 10
(four, five, seven, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)
Poker Lotto
2C-7D-6H-10H-7S
(2C, 7D, 6H, 10H, 7S)
Midday Daily 3
2-0-2
(two, zero, two)
Midday Daily 4
9-8-7-9
(nine, eight, seven, nine)
Daily 3
3-0-4
(three, zero, four)
Daily 4
9-8-8-7
(nine, eight, eight, seven)
Fantasy 5
03-18-21-27-29
(three, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $257,000
Keno
01-09-10-11-13-18-21-25-26-40-47-54-55-58-59-64-65-67-69-70-71-72
(one, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two)
Mega Millions
04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000
Comments / 0