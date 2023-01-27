ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

