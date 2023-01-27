Road closures scheduled for reconstruction of Cage Boulevard bridge

PHARR, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Reconstruction on the Cage Blvd. bridge is prompting road closures next week.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, the existing eastbound to westbound turnaround lane at Cage Blvd and I-2, in Pharr, will be closed.

The closures will allow crews to work on the construction of the Cage Blvd Bridge.

