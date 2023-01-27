Road closures scheduled for reconstruction of Cage Boulevard bridge
PHARR, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Reconstruction on the Cage Blvd. bridge is prompting road closures next week.TXDOT launches ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign
Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, the existing eastbound to westbound turnaround lane at Cage Blvd and I-2, in Pharr, will be closed.
The closures will allow crews to work on the construction of the Cage Blvd Bridge.
