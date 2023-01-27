Read full article on original website
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl VictoryBethany LathamPhiladelphia, PA
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersOrwigsburg, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Vigil held in memory of murder victim in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Friends and family of a murder victim in Luzerne County gathered for a vigil Sunday night, marking 17 years without Patricia Moreton. Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment along Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre back in 2006. Her murder remains unsolved. Every year Moreton's...
Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a missing Luzerne County woman says they are hopeful the criminal investigation centering on a Wyoming County property may help solve her mysterious disappearance 19 years ago. Phylicia Thomas, 22, from the Sweet Valley area vanished on February 11, 2004. Her family tells Eyewitness News when […]
Vigil held in memory of Patricia Morton
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre murder cold case is getting some attention. Family and friends gathered outside the Luzerne County Courthouse to remember Patricia Morton. She was found shot to death in her Hazle Street home on January 31, 2006. 17 long years later, Morton’s loved ones refuse to give up hope of […]
Wilkes-Barre man arrested for alleged possession of suspected cocaine, money
NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been arrested after police say a search turned up 175 grams of suspected cocaine. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident took place Saturday afternoon when they pulled over 22-year-old Carlos Morales-Vargas for a traffic stop. During the stop, police say “indicators of criminal […]
Hazleton murder conviction upheld on appeal
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Hazleton man who proclaimed his innocence after a Luzerne County jury convicted him in the fatal stabbing death of a woman in 2015 lost his appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Gene Hawkins, 52, in his appeal challenged the testimony...
7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
Police: Arrested Lake Ariel man spits and kicks at PA State Troopers while in custody
LACKAWAXEN, PIKE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Police say a belligerent man spit and kicked two Pennsylvania State Troopers while in custody over the weekend in Pike County. Pennsylvania State Police were called to 6 West Bar and Grill around 11:30 PM Saturday night. According to police, 32-year-old Christopher Garavaglia...
Retired 7-term GOP Pa. House member dies on 69th birthday
WILLIAMSPORT – Former Republican state Rep. Garth Everett, who served in the House from 2007 to 2020, died Saturday in Williamsport on his 69th birthday. Everett had been undergoing treatment for cancer.
Former fire chief sentenced in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The former chief of the Strong Volunteer Fire Company in Mount Carmel will spend the next one to four years in state prison. Kevin Mains was sentenced Friday in Northumberland County. He pleaded guilty last October to sexual assault. This comes after police say Mains...
Meet Sheriff Ken Morris | The Lawman Who Strives To Uphold Justice And Ensure Safety In Our Community
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY - The arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the accused killer of four college students in Idaho, shocked residents and brought national attention to Monroe County. His arrest, detention at the Monroe County Correctional Facility, arraignment at the Courthouse, and subsequent extradition to Idaho resulted in news and media outlets swarming the locations where he was processed. Monroe County Sheriff Ken Morris headed the task of transporting and maintaining a safe environment for all parties.
Two Brits charged for attempting to photograph abandoned home
New Columbia, Pa. — Two people from England were charged recently when they entered a private property to take pictures of an abandoned home. State police at Milton say Ben Stevens, 40, of Cambridge, and Emma Boakes, 29, of Letchworth, were caught entering the property at 570 Milroy Road in White Deer Township, Union County. The two were attempting to take photos of the home shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Summaries of defiant trespass of a posted property were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
Suspended Scranton officer admits to theft
A suspended Scranton police sargeant has plead guilty to theft. 50 year old Jeffrey Vaughan admitted in court to being paid for work he didn’t do. The felony count is theft of a program receiving federal funds.
Freeland man faces robbery charges
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — A Freeland man was arraigned Friday for allegedly robbing an Exxon Mobil gas station in White Haven. It happened on Church Street. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader--29-year-old Andrew Tyler Baez entered the station to buy a candy bar and as the clerk was ringing him up--he point a gun.
Lackawanna County woman wanted on warrants, drug charges
Archbold (Lackawanna County) - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop R Vice Unit, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after serving a search warrant inside of a Krajewski Road home on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, identified...
Woman arrested for alleged attack with metal pipe
Berwick, Pa. — A woman who believed her ex-husband had slept with another woman allegedly tried to attack the other woman with a metal pipe. Barbara L. Embree, 38, was stopped after a passerby noticed her beating on the woman's car with the pipe and threatened to call police. The accuser told police she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of Wise Foods factory, 110 Susquehanna Ave.,...
Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County
NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
Former Scranton patrol sergeant pleads guilty to fraud charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former patrol sergeant for the Scranton Police Department pleaded guilty to fraudulently claiming thousands of dollars from a federal program. According to officials, 50-year-old Jeffrey J. Vaughn, from Scranton, pleaded guilty to knowingly claiming over $5,000 in fraudulently earned compensation. Investigators said Vaughn claimed he worked extra-duty patrol shifts […]
Williamsport police to receive $1.5 million in funding
Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport’s Bureau of Police was awarded $1.5 million for programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement. The City of Williamsport was one of 197 recipients across the state awarded a total of $120 million from the Local Law Enforcement Support Program. The grant was awarded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This program provides law enforcement agencies with resources to address...
