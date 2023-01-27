ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hazleton, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Newswatch 16

Vigil held in memory of murder victim in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Friends and family of a murder victim in Luzerne County gathered for a vigil Sunday night, marking 17 years without Patricia Moreton. Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment along Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre back in 2006. Her murder remains unsolved. Every year Moreton's...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a missing Luzerne County woman says they are hopeful the criminal investigation centering on a Wyoming County property may help solve her mysterious disappearance 19 years ago.  Phylicia Thomas, 22, from the Sweet Valley area vanished on February 11, 2004. Her family tells Eyewitness News when […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Vigil held in memory of Patricia Morton

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre murder cold case is getting some attention. Family and friends gathered outside the Luzerne County Courthouse to remember Patricia Morton. She was found shot to death in her Hazle Street home on January 31, 2006. 17 long years later, Morton’s loved ones refuse to give up hope of […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man arrested for alleged possession of suspected cocaine, money

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been arrested after police say a search turned up 175 grams of suspected cocaine. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident took place Saturday afternoon when they pulled over 22-year-old Carlos Morales-Vargas for a traffic stop. During the stop, police say “indicators of criminal […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Hazleton murder conviction upheld on appeal

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Hazleton man who proclaimed his innocence after a Luzerne County jury convicted him in the fatal stabbing death of a woman in 2015 lost his appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Gene Hawkins, 52, in his appeal challenged the testimony...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Stroudsburg Herald

Meet Sheriff Ken Morris | The Lawman Who Strives To Uphold Justice And Ensure Safety In Our Community

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY - The arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the accused killer of four college students in Idaho, shocked residents and brought national attention to Monroe County. His arrest, detention at the Monroe County Correctional Facility, arraignment at the Courthouse, and subsequent extradition to Idaho resulted in news and media outlets swarming the locations where he was processed. Monroe County Sheriff Ken Morris headed the task of transporting and maintaining a safe environment for all parties.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two Brits charged for attempting to photograph abandoned home

New Columbia, Pa. — Two people from England were charged recently when they entered a private property to take pictures of an abandoned home. State police at Milton say Ben Stevens, 40, of Cambridge, and Emma Boakes, 29, of Letchworth, were caught entering the property at 570 Milroy Road in White Deer Township, Union County. The two were attempting to take photos of the home shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Summaries of defiant trespass of a posted property were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Freeland man faces robbery charges

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — A Freeland man was arraigned Friday for allegedly robbing an Exxon Mobil gas station in White Haven. It happened on Church Street. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader--29-year-old Andrew Tyler Baez entered the station to buy a candy bar and as the clerk was ringing him up--he point a gun.
WHITE HAVEN, PA
WOLF

Lackawanna County woman wanted on warrants, drug charges

Archbold (Lackawanna County) - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop R Vice Unit, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after serving a search warrant inside of a Krajewski Road home on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, identified...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman arrested for alleged attack with metal pipe

Berwick, Pa. — A woman who believed her ex-husband had slept with another woman allegedly tried to attack the other woman with a metal pipe. Barbara L. Embree, 38, was stopped after a passerby noticed her beating on the woman's car with the pipe and threatened to call police. The accuser told police she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of Wise Foods factory, 110 Susquehanna Ave.,...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former Scranton patrol sergeant pleads guilty to fraud charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former patrol sergeant for the Scranton Police Department pleaded guilty to fraudulently claiming thousands of dollars from a federal program. According to officials, 50-year-old Jeffrey J. Vaughn, from Scranton, pleaded guilty to knowingly claiming over $5,000 in fraudulently earned compensation. Investigators said Vaughn claimed he worked extra-duty patrol shifts […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport police to receive $1.5 million in funding

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport’s Bureau of Police was awarded $1.5 million for programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement. The City of Williamsport was one of 197 recipients across the state awarded a total of $120 million from the Local Law Enforcement Support Program. The grant was awarded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This program provides law enforcement agencies with resources to address...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

