ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 4” game were:

5-2-4-8, Fireball: 2

(five, two, four, eight; Fireball: two)

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Lucky sevens drawn in New Jersey Pick 3 lottery

Things got strange as lady luck cashed in at the New Jersey lottery this week as 7-7-7 balls were drawn, with 7 being the “fireball” number also. It’s the first time since last June that 7-7-7 was drawn. Over one million dollars in prizes were awarded, but the 2,862 tickets that played 7-7-7 each won just $250. More Strange Lottery News: Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day The drawing also set the record for the largest single-day Pick-3 payout in New Jersey Lottery history. “This significant payout is the result of The post Lucky sevens drawn in New Jersey Pick 3 lottery appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day

HEWITT, NJ – If you want to win big in the next big lottery jackpot, you might want to go reevaluate how you play the lottery. Jackpocket, a New Jersey-based online lottery app, sold two winning tickets on the same day for a total prize take worth $550,000. The lottery retailer sold back-to-back winning tickets in the Powerball and Jersey Cash 5 Lottery. The retailer sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing. That ticket matched four of the five balls. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, January 25, drawing were: 09, 17, 20, 38, and 40. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X The next day, Jackpocket The post Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton

NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

10 best places for wings in South Jersey

There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: DIVISION I 1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 15-0 138 1 2. Centerville (2) 16-2 131 2
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: Division I - Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Bearden (10) 24-0 118 1
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy