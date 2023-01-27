ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Midday” game were:

4-3-3-1-2

(four, three, three, one, two)

