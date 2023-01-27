ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 3” game were:

7-1-5, Fireball: 2

(seven, one, five; Fireball: two)

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Lucky sevens drawn in New Jersey Pick 3 lottery

Things got strange as lady luck cashed in at the New Jersey lottery this week as 7-7-7 balls were drawn, with 7 being the “fireball” number also. It’s the first time since last June that 7-7-7 was drawn. Over one million dollars in prizes were awarded, but the 2,862 tickets that played 7-7-7 each won just $250. More Strange Lottery News: Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day The drawing also set the record for the largest single-day Pick-3 payout in New Jersey Lottery history. “This significant payout is the result of The post Lucky sevens drawn in New Jersey Pick 3 lottery appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Powerball lottery now over $600M

🔴 Powerball lottery jackpot goes unclaimed...again. 🔴 Now the ninth largest jackpot in the game's history. Mega lottery jackpots have become common in New Jersey and the U.S., and another one has been building for months. The Powerball jackpot has not been won since November of last year,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day

HEWITT, NJ – If you want to win big in the next big lottery jackpot, you might want to go reevaluate how you play the lottery. Jackpocket, a New Jersey-based online lottery app, sold two winning tickets on the same day for a total prize take worth $550,000. The lottery retailer sold back-to-back winning tickets in the Powerball and Jersey Cash 5 Lottery. The retailer sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing. That ticket matched four of the five balls. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, January 25, drawing were: 09, 17, 20, 38, and 40. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X The next day, Jackpocket The post Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: Division I - Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Bearden (10) 24-0 118 1
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana special session to tackle insurance crisis begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As insurers in Louisiana flee the state and residents face exorbitant, and in some cases unaffordable, property insurance costs lawmakers returned to the Capitol Monday for a special legislative session to address the ongoing crisis. In a state decimated by hurricanes in 2020 and 2021, insurance companies continue to go insolvent and leave behind tens of thousands of claims for the state’s bailout program to close out. Other companies have simply decided to leave, determining that the risk of staying in a state that has a front-row seat to climate change — where coastal areas...
LOUISIANA STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy