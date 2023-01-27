Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls student chosen to sing in Carnegie Hall choir
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For one Lincoln High Senior, the opportunity of a lifetime awaits her. Jo Kimball was selected out of 10,000 nominated performers to perform in a series at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Feb. 1. In the big city, Kimball will sing alto in a 100-person mixed-choir group.
Jazz society to disband as it makes major donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They will still be playing the blues even if the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will dissolve after 35 years. The society announced Friday that it will donate nearly $100,000 to two organizations in support of music and arts education in the city.
Luke Bryan coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Luke Bryan announced Monday that The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls will be among the stops for his “Country on Tour” 2023 tour. The Sioux Falls performance will be Oct. 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3,...
Startup Sioux Falls reaches capital campaign goal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In June 2022, Startup Sioux Falls launched the campaign with the goal of raising $1.3 million to fund the organization’s relocation to Downtown Sioux Falls and the transformation of the historic Milwaukee Freight Depot building into a modern co-working space for area entrepreneurs.
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle coming to a close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you haven’t quite had your fill of burgers this month, you better hurry up because the Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is in the home stretch. An all-time high 32 different restaurants participated this year. The burgers are judged on five...
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 28th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Lunar Fest is a celebration of the Lunar New Year hosted by the Vietnamese Community of Sioux Falls. It’s taking place at Active Generations from 5-11 p.m. and includes ethnic foods, live music, dancers and raffle prize drawings. Admission is free. South Dakota...
Pours at 4:00, Woodgrain Brewing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s often referred to as the old corner beer bar on Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls and at Woodgrain Brewing, customers will find an ever-evolving lineup with as many as 18 beers on tap. In this month’s Pours at 4:00, the brewery’s owners highlight what they’re brewing up and the direction of their business.
Inwood community center damaged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion
Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night.
A look at KELOLAND’s Cow Cam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s calving season in KELOLAND. You don’t need to live on a farm to experience it — thanks to the KELOLAND Cow Cam. Viewers can get a live look into the calving process — no matter where they live.
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
