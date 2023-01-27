NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash4Life
09-18-34-38-49, Cash Ball: 1
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000
Pick 3
7-3-5, Fireball: 9
Pick 4
9-0-0-9, Fireball: 9
Cash 5
16-24-27-36-45, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $129,000
Midday Pick 3
7-1-5, Fireball: 2
Midday Pick 4
5-2-4-8, Fireball: 2
Mega Millions
04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
