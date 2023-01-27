ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Botanical Gardens to host Valentine’s Day Dinner

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Botanical Gardens is set to host a dinner from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at the gardens, located at 1400 Streit Dr.

Officials with the Botanical Gardens detailed that the “That’s Amore” dinner will include live music by Esquire Jazz Band and catered by Pescaraz Italian Restaurant.

Cocktail attire is suggested by officials and admission is set at $100 per couple.

Visit the Amarillo Botanical Gardens website for more information on events, volunteer opportunities and visitation hours.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

