ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Friday. An RPD report said at about 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Southeast Cobb Street, after a caller said there was a verbal disturbance. The 32-year old jumped the fence of a residence where he was not authorized to be at.
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged criminal mischief incident on Friday. An RPD report said at 3:00 p.m. a victim went to a residence in the 1100 block of West Brown Avenue to retrieve a vehicle from the suspect. The 31-year old allegedly became irate and jumped on...
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Sutherlin Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct, following an incident on Saturday. An SPD report said just before 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Taylor Road where the suspect was allegedly intoxicated and engaging in tumultuous behavior on the porch of his residence. The man admitted to yelling and made verbal threats of violence while officers were on the scene.
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Sutherlin Police jailed a man following an alleged DUII and criminal mischief incident Saturday night. An SPD report said just before 8:30 p.m. while investigating a disturbance, the 19-year old was allegedly found to be driving while intoxicated, and backed his pickup into a fence, causing damage, in the 1100 block of West Central Avenue.
Local News in Oregon: A Man is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault and other Crime Counts for Assaulting his Girlfriend.
An Oregon man, namely Benjamin Obadiah Foster, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. She was found bound and severely beaten last week and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Foster was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery. He served less than 200 days in jail because of the 729 days he spent in jail awaiting trial (Wehner, 2023).
Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police
Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT – UPDATE
UPDATE – January 29, 2023 – Grants Pass, Ore – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault, remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to follow investigative leads. It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt...
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT OF SCRAP METAL
Roseburg Police cited a man following the alleged theft of scrap metal on Thursday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of Dee Street after a call regarding the theft came in. The 40-year old suspect was contacted at his home. He was cited for third-degree theft and was released on the scene.
DANGEROUS SUSPECT WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, STILL ON THE RUN
A man described by law enforcement as an “extremely dangerous suspect” wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, remains on the run. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department said detectives and fugitive apprehension teams are continuing to follow investigative leads as they work to locate 36-year old Benjamin Foster.
DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
Coos County deputies arrest man who allegedly had materials to make bombs
COOS BAY, Ore. – A man the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says was behind on five years of back taxes and had materials to make bombs at his residence is in jail after an emergency response team brought him into custody, deputies said. According to the CCSO, Coos...
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR 6-COUNT WARRANT
Roseburg Police jailed a man Wednesday after it was determined that he had a 6-count warrant for his arrest. The RPD report said at 3:20 p.m. 29-year old Serek Garza was contacted in the 400 block of Northeast Winchester Street. His warrants were for 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and 1 count of unlawful first- degree sexual penetration. Bail was set at $50,000.
Third suspect in deadly Eugene shooting arrested
EUGENE, Ore. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the night of January 19 in a Eugene neigborhood, according to the Eugene Police Department. EPD announced on January 27 that Mridul Raghav, 21, of Eugene, was arrested in connection to...
FATHER CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON
A father was cited for recklessly endangering another person, following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to contact Department of Human Services employees regarding a juvenile that ingested marijuana and tested positive for THC at a doctor’s appointment. The...
Police: Oregon fugitive could be using dating apps to lure victims, get help with escape
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Someone likely helped the attempted murder suspect at the center of a statewide manhunt escape officers on Thursday evening, Oregon law enforcement officials say, adding that he might be using dating apps to lure potential victims or get assistance while on the run. Benjamin Obadiah...
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
Police: Third arrest made in shooting deaths on W.18th Avenue
Eugene — A third arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two people on W. 18th Avenue. Previous Coverage| Police investigating deadly shooting on W. 18th Avenue. The Eugene Police Department arrested Mridul Raghav, 21, Friday in Eugene. Raghav is being charged with two counts of Murder...
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants Pass
An ex-convict from Las Vegas, Nevada who was charged and convicted of torturing his ex-girlfriend in 2019 is now on the run in Oregon after allegedly torturing a woman in a small town called Wolf Creek about 20 miles north of Grants Pass.
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
Intense police chase with shots fired at officers ends with standoff at rural home, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- An intense chase Thursday night with shots fired at police that ended in a standoff and gunfire at a rural home south of Eugene has one suspect in jail and another recovering in the hospital, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, an officer stopped a truck...
