theriver953.com
News Maker Jennifer Avery on Ride with Rotary
The second annual Ride with Rotary Bike event is fast approaching in fact sign up and sponsorship availabilities are open now. We spoke with Rotary member and organizer of the event Jennifer Avery about it in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are...
pagevalleynews.com
‘Fiend’ caught at last for ‘devilish business’
January 30, 1890 — A man by the name of Sinclair was arrested last week at Bentonville and lodged in jail at Front Royal, charged with opening the switch near Charles Town by which a freight train was recently wrecked, and also with an attempt to break the lock of the siding at Milford a short time ago.
ffxnow.com
Milk & Honey Cafe brings Southern cooking to new Fairfax location
A regional restaurant brand is opening another location in Virginia. Milk & Honey Cafe, a Maryland-based company that was founded in 2016, opened on Jan. 18 at 9518 Main Street in Fairfax City. The brunch-style restaurant has a total of 38 seats, a spokesperson for the company told FFXnow in...
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
VDOT: Utility work Culpeper line to Food Lion
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter and on VDOT’s website. Culpeper County U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes. Greene County U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail)-- Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S.29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Two generations of alumnae commit $22 million to Foxcroft School
Foxcroft School, a girls’ prep school in Middleburg, Virginia, has announced a $22 million gift from two generations of alumnae to help fund the construction of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) wing. The commitment from Victoria Beth Mars (’74), Pamela Mars Wright (’78), Bernadette Schuetz...
WHSV
The Sweet Spot gets storefront after a year on the food truck
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck now has a location indoors. Founder Cassie Varner had a celebration to let people know where they can find her during the week. The food truck was mainly able to provide fried items. Having a storefront means having more options like...
Virginia is a leader in avian flu response; numbers lower in commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Egg prices are at or near record highs. A worldwide outbreak of avian influenza is the reason why. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports avian flu has depleted egg-laying flocks so much that egg inventories are 29% lower than they were a year ago. While there have been numerous outbreaks […]
theriver953.com
FCPS receives grants for cafeteria upgrades
Frederick County Public Schools was awarded four National School Lunch Program Grants totaling $113,240. A total of $1.46 million was given to 54 schools from around Virginia in equipment grants. New and replacement kitchen equipment will be distributed to Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School,...
theriver953.com
Front Royal fills Town Council seat
Front Royal has filled their vacant Town Council seat after appointing Dr. Melissa DeDomenico-Payne to the role. She was born in New York and then moved to Front Royal where she is a graduate of Warren County High School. She received her Bachelors Degree from Shenandoah University, Masters from Marymount...
WHSV
Anicira adds another monthly pet food pantry event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira is expanding its pet food pantry to two weeks a month instead of once a month as it was previously. Anicira’s Marketing and Communication Manager, Katie Nicholson, said they distributed 390,286 meals to pets in need in 2022. That is 97,220 more meals than was given in 2021.
Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy
A Virginia Library is paying Nikole Hannah-Jones more than $35,000 for a speech titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." The post Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy appeared first on NewsOne.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mill and millhouse near Warrenton
The Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres just a few miles from downtown Warrenton. Almost all of the mill's working parts have been preserved, according to the Realtor.com listing. The asking price is just under $1.2 million. Take a look.
hburgcitizen.com
Community Perspective: Protecting the land from sprawl at the local level
A contributed perspectives piece by Evan Knappenberger. I understand the interest in the movement for affordable housing. It seems unjust that for many the necessity of clean and safe living space is out of reach. And indeed it is unjust, especially for those of us in the millennial category that have been squeezed out of home ownership by generational dynamics.
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
southernhomemagazine.com
Erika Bonnell Updates Classic Cottage in Virginia
The lure of the Blue Ridge Mountains had long beckoned when the now owners of this Loudoun County, Virginia, property found their forever home. “We came here from the Washington, D.C., suburbs in the early fall after searching for much smaller homes in the area,” says the husband. As the pair made their way up a long, winding drive laden with a changing seasonal landscape, the appeal was almost immediate. Upon arrival at the residence, the charm of a C. F. A. Voysey–inspired cottage also spoke to them through features such as the slate roof and fieldstone facade, both of which seem fitting for the hillside forest setting.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
theriver953.com
Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
tourcounsel.com
Fair Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Fairfax, Virginia
Fair Oaks Mall is a quiet place that you can visit if you want to go shopping at the best malls, outlets and shops in Washington. Its commercial offer is very wide, so you will find well-known brand stores, department stores, among other interesting options with good offers. Featured shopping...
Inside Nova
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
