Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:

5-4-4-1-7

(five, four, four, one, seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

