Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

6-4-3

(six, four, three)

