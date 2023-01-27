ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Myhighplains.com

Asylum-seekers with CBP One issues turned back at border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Joao Perez held on tight to a manila folder as he stood in line atop the middle of the Paso del Norte Bridge. The folder held a printout of an asylum interview appointment scheduled for noon Friday at the El Paso port of entry. He viewed that paper as a ticket to join family members in Dallas, start a job search, and possibly secure a piece of the American dream.
EL PASO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Freshman lawmaker boycotts ‘swanky’ White House dinner due to Biden’s border policies

De La Cruz launches petition to end fancy presidential receptions during border crisis. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — While other freshmen members of Congress were attending a special White House dinner earlier this week, Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz stayed home citing philosophical differences she has with the Biden administration’s immigration policies, she said Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Myhighplains.com

‘He’s close to us’: Wheelchair users in Africa await pope

GOMA, Congo (AP) — When Pope Francis arrives in Congo and South Sudan next week, thousands of people will take special note of a gesture more grounded than the sign of the cross. Watching from their wheelchairs, they will relate to the way he uses his. The pope, who...

