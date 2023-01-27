El Dorado County Office of Education Charter College and Career Prep have been selected as a grant recipient for the 2022 El Dorado Hills Area Foundation Grant program. El Dorado Hills Area Foundation’s mission is to inspire generosity by raising awareness of the needs in our community, to integrate and strengthen the community by bringing together nonprofits and those who need help and lastly to invigorate local nonprofits with local funding.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO