SC Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Chris McDaniel — a four-term Mississippi legislator who has lost two races for U.S. Senate in the past decade, including a bitter 2014 election that he refused to concede — announced Monday that he will try to unseat Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann in this year’s Republican primary. As he has in past campaigns, McDaniel spoke of himself in sweeping terms as a candidate who will defend individual liberty. He said he wants to prevent the country from descending into “the ash heap of totalitarianism,” and he said Hosemann has beliefs that “align more with the Democrat party” than they do with former President Ronald Reagan and former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater. McDaniel cast the Mississippi Republican primary in national terms. He said Hosemann had not endorsed former President Donald Trump and has not tried to challenge the Biden administration, as Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has done. “Do you want a Trump or a DeSantis?” McDaniel said. “Or, do you want a Mitt Romney or a Liz Cheney?”

