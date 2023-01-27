ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

04-05-07-39-42, Lucky Ball: 10

(four, five, seven, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000

Palmetto Cash 5

07-16-19-29-32, Power-Up: 2

(seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

0-5-9, FB:

(zero, five, nine; FB: zero)

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-9, FB: 4

(four, eight, nine; FB: four)

Pick 4 Evening

0-1-0-0, FB:

(zero, one, zero, zero; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-7-4-7, FB: 4

(seven, seven, four, seven; FB: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

