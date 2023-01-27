SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
04-05-07-39-42, Lucky Ball: 10
(four, five, seven, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
07-16-19-29-32, Power-Up: 2
(seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)
Pick 3 Evening
0-5-9, FB:
(zero, five, nine; FB: zero)
Pick 3 Midday
4-8-9, FB: 4
(four, eight, nine; FB: four)
Pick 4 Evening
0-1-0-0, FB:
(zero, one, zero, zero; FB: zero)
Pick 4 Midday
7-7-4-7, FB: 4
(seven, seven, four, seven; FB: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000
