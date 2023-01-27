BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating an ATV crash that left one person dead Friday night. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger at around 9 p.m. for reports of an ATV crash with injuries, according to the Cainhoy Fire Department. Rescue crews then learned that the wreck took place well into the woods off of Carson Hill Lane.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO