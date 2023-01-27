Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
County asks for input on website redesign
A website survey posted by El Dorado County officials Thursday seeks input from county residents on how they prefer to receive information and what types of information they find the most important, as well as on how the website looks and functions. El Dorado County Director of Communications and Outreach...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Whole Foods coming to Elk Grove
Development information posted on the City of Elk Grove website shows a Whole Foods grocery store being built near the intersections of Elk Grove Blvd and Big Horn Blvd. The store will be part of a future development called The Village, located at the southwest corner of the intersection. The developer is Pappas Investments, also the developer of The Ridge project which features Costco as well as several restaurants and retailers.
Mountain Democrat
EDSO headquarters to be named for D’Agostini
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office headquarters will be named in honor of the former Sheriff John D’Agostini and his 28 years of law enforcement service. District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo brought the discussion of naming the facility the Sheriff John D’Agostini Public Safety Facility to the Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 24, which proved to be split in reception among county leaders.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Jan. 30
Congratulation to Kevin Zhang of El Dorado Hills, who was named to the fall 2022 Miami University Dean’s List. Zhan is earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Congratulations to the following local students who made the Fall 2022 Oregon State University Honor Roll: Cameron Park — Nicole G. Brown, Julie D. Caplan and Hailey M. Harris; Coloma — Cassidy G. Rubin; Diamond Springs — Anthony L. Barkley; El Dorado — Courtney M. Wagnon; El Dorado Hills — Roxlynn Beecher, Erik Billquist, Lily L. Chan, Griffin R. Gould, Julia M. Hewitt, Tyler J. Honnold, Ava K. Loge, Briella M. Miesner, Gabriel J. Rivera, Jacquelyn A. Sansone, Samantha G. Short, Enrique M. Soto and Alexander C. Uribe; Lotus — Bailey M. Greco; Placerville — Joel Gilger and Lindsay E. Scales; Pollock Pines — Kenji Mowrey and Joshua J. Sweeney; Rescue — Erin B. Whelihan.
Mountain Democrat
Elections office to move
The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of an office building in Shingle Springs as part of the county’s Facilities Capital Workplan. The supervisors unanimously approved a $6 million transfer from the Capital Designation Fund to the Accumulative Capital Outlay Fund as part of the Jan. 24 consent calendar. The funds cover the building’s purchase and tentative improvements needed.
Mountain Democrat
Snow is big business for Lake Tahoe
Lift lines are long and businesses are reaping the benefits of abundant snowfall at Lake Tahoe. With plenty of snow in the basin resorts are seeing tons of skiers and riders while dealing head-on with difficulties. Palisades Tahoe is reporting great business and is trying to push people to come up midweek in order to avoid long lines and delayed wait times.
Mountain Democrat
Food bank hosts charities throughout El Dorado County
More than 25 emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, youth and senior outreach organizations gathered Jan. 19 at the Food Bank of El Dorado County’s distribution center in Cameron Park to discuss the county’s emergency food assistance network and a plan for assisting the county’s at-risk residents. Food...
‘People are pissed’: Palisades Tahoe revives controversial development plan
As Palisades Tahoe tries once more for the massive development, younger Tahoe locals demand to be heard.
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
Mountain Democrat
‘Margaret Crocker’ visits the El Dorado Chapter DAR
Monthly meetings of the El Dorado Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution always include discussions such as an update regarding chapter projects, new opportunities in the community and a special speaker whose subject might be related to a wide range of topics such as societal needs and historical or current events.
Tesla ‘spontaneously’ catches fire on California highway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – A Tesla was in flames after the car’s battery compartment “spontaneously” caught fire on Highway 50, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Twitter. Crews used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that damaged the Tesla Model S. The Tesla was traveling at “freeway speeds” when the […]
mymotherlode.com
Motorists May Notice Some New Fencing Along HWY 108 in Sonora
Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 108 and Mono Way may have noticed some tall fencing put up, all near former homeless camps. The fences are made of wrought iron and are 7 feet high. On Thursday, crews began installing the barriers along the Highway 108 eastbound off-ramp up to Stockton Road. That is near the former Camp Hope that was shut down last year after the City of Sonora and Caltrans joined forces, citing ordinance violations and health concerns for its closure, as earlier reported here. The two also worked together in 2021 to get fencing put up around a Caltrans property on Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection, where fire was a concern, as detailed here. The third location is behind the Lowe’s and Walmart stores along Highway 108.
KCRA.com
Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
Tesla catches fire on Highway 50 near Folsom Blvd, injures none
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A car fire caused the fourth and fifth lanes on eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard to close just before 4 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire crews arrived on scene to a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames. They say the battery compartment spontaneously caught fire when driving at freeway speeds.
abc10.com
Northern California to experience very cold mornings
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A trough originating from Western Canada dropped into Northern California on Sunday and brought light rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Rain has already begun falling across Northern California, along with Sierra snow. The center of low pressure is spinning over interior Northern California, causing air to rise and allowing the atmosphere to squeeze out the minimal moisture available.
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Mountain Democrat
Michael Atwell
Michael Neal Atwell died after a short illness in Folsom, Calif., December 23. He was surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Chicago, Illinois to Olin and Janice Atwell and moved to Los Angeles, Calif. when he was 6 years old. The family later moved to Burlingame, Calif. where Mike graduated from Burlingame High. He attended San Jose State and the College of San Mateo before graduating from San Francisco State. The College of San Mateo was where he met the love of his life, his wife Barbara. He attended Hastings School of Law and after graduation and passing the bar, he joined the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. He was then hired by the San Francisco Public Defenders Office. Life long fans of the Lake Tahoe area, Mike and Barbara decided to move their family to the South Shore in the early 70s where Mike went into private practice. In his long and successful career that he loved so much, Mike would be a county conflict attorney, assistant DA and assistant public defender for El Dorado County. He was active with the law library, Sunrise Kiwanis and the local theater and arts community including being a founding member of the Tallac Association. Mike had recently retired from his dream job as the District Attorney of Alpine County, Calif.
mymotherlode.com
Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency
Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 26, 2023
Charges: PC 29610(A), 30305(A)(1), 29800(A)(1), 25400(A)(1), 25400(C)(6), 25400(C)(6)(B), 25850(A), WARRANT, 148.9(A), HS 11357(b)(1), 11357(B) Suspect: JUVENILE (AMJ, 16, ARRESTED) and VILLA, JOSE (HMA, 18, ARRESTED) HS 11357(B)(2 Misdemeanor. POSSESS >28.5G MARIJUANA >8G CONCENTRATED CANNIBAS OR BOTH. PC 148.9(A) Misdemeanor. GIVING FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO A PEACE OFFICER. Bail: No Bail. Total...
