Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Jan. 18-20
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 8:40 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers booked into jail a 39-year-old woman suspected of giving false identification to an officer on Mt. Aukum Road in the Pleasant Valley area. She was later released on $3,000 bail. Jan. 19.
Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase
STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in Sacramento County
(KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman in the arm in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols The sheriff’s department said that roughly after 8 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting, deputies responded to […]
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Jan. 12-18
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 7:51 p.m. Officers cited a 37-year-old man allegedly driving on a revoked license on Highway 50. 12:35 p.m. An assault was reported on Placerville Drive. 5:26 p.m. Officers arrested a 52-year-old man who had an outstanding felony warrant on Fair Lane.
Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
KCRA.com
1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says
One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
davisvanguard.org
Woodland Judge Sets $55,000 Total Bail for Homeless Man Unable to Pay
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Daniel Wolk arraigned a man here this week on two cases, setting total bail at $55,000 despite the absence of a violent offense and the accused being homeless. The court records show a misdemeanor case with four separate counts from 2019....
7th person pleads guilty in Sacramento cocaine, heroin trafficking conspiracy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Jerome Adams of North Highlands is the latest person to plead guilty in an alleged cocaine and heroin trafficking conspiracy in Sacramento. He was among the 15 arrested in 2021 after a 45-count indictment put together by the DEA...
Sacramento County deputies arrest man after shooting at a bar, standoff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 34-year-old man is in Sacramento County Main Jail accused of shooting a woman at a local bar and leading law enforcement on a four-hour-long standoff Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called...
Mountain Democrat
EDSO headquarters to be named for D’Agostini
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office headquarters will be named in honor of the former Sheriff John D’Agostini and his 28 years of law enforcement service. District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo brought the discussion of naming the facility the Sheriff John D’Agostini Public Safety Facility to the Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 24, which proved to be split in reception among county leaders.
2news.com
Man on supervised release arrested for alleged possession of stolen property in Nevada County
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of suspected stolen mail, identification cards, medical benefits cards, checks, counterfeit bills and counterfeiting equipment. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Names Drive for...
Driver suspected of DUI after van launches into the air, lands on home in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - A suspected DUI driver is under arrest after their van went airborne and landed on top of a home in Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:30 a.m., a van was driving on McGregor Drive in Rancho Cordova at an unknown rate of speed when it crossed Ambassador Drive in the 10600 block, went over a hill in the front yard of a home, where it then launched into the air and landed on top of the garage of the home. The crash caused significant damage to the garage and an adjacent room.There were two people in the home at the time, but they were not injured.Both people in the van -- the driver and a passenger -- were trapped inside and had to be extricated by the fire department. The driver was then taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs."The driver was actually trapped inside for a while. Fire department had to come out and pull him out," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi. Authorities have not released the name of the driver.
Two children hurt in an alleged D.U.I. crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — An alleged D.U.I. crash has sent two children to the hospital.The crash happened on Fulton Avenue and Cottage Way, where a man suspected of driving under the influence with a toddler in his car crashed into five vehicles. The second child was in one of the cars the driver hit, and both were taken to the hospital and expected to be ok. Police arrested the driver at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.
Mountain Democrat
Elections office to move
The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of an office building in Shingle Springs as part of the county’s Facilities Capital Workplan. The supervisors unanimously approved a $6 million transfer from the Capital Designation Fund to the Accumulative Capital Outlay Fund as part of the Jan. 24 consent calendar. The funds cover the building’s purchase and tentative improvements needed.
contracosta.news
Contra Costa County Police Department Statements on Tyre Nichols
The following are statements released by police departments in Contra Costa County in the aftermath of the video released of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. Just as we have made so much progress to mend relations with our community after the senseless killing of George Floyd, we are now impacted yet again by the actions of now former police officers thousands of miles away. I share in shock and disgust with our community over the inhumane killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. What I saw in the video released yesterday is not only contrary to the mission of law enforcement officers to preserve life but goes against basic human values.
Family of dog tased to death by Lodi Police calls for justice
LODI, Calif. — Aline Galeno was very close to her nearly three-year old pet Husky Enzo, describing him as "loving" and "so goofy." Tuesday, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Lodi Police say they received a report of a dog chasing a family with young children into their home on Sandpiper Circle and trying to bite them.
KTVU FOX 2
Officer shoots knife-wielding minor in Tracy, suspect in 'serious condition'
TRACY, Calif. - A teenager was shot by Tracy police and remains hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. Around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Foxtail Way and Silver Tail Place on reports of a "suspicious circumstance" between two males. Officials said a person who called law enforcement reported one male was chasing another with a knife.
Man killed in Stockton Interstate-5 shooting
(KTXL) — At least one man was killed in Stockton following a shooting on Thursday along Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. Officers received calls of a possible medical emergency at 9:04 p.m. and when they arrived on scene of northbound I-5 and March Lane they located one man who had […]
Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead
AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
