Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Trails, parks and outdoor areas near Sacramento to stretch your legs and get some fresh air
(KTXL) — With hundreds of parks, endless miles of walking and hiking trails and beautiful waterways the Sacramento region has a lot of great places to explore on a nice day. Between Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado counties, there are countless places to stretch your legs and take in some fresh air. El Dorado County […]
Mountain Democrat
‘Margaret Crocker’ visits the El Dorado Chapter DAR
Monthly meetings of the El Dorado Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution always include discussions such as an update regarding chapter projects, new opportunities in the community and a special speaker whose subject might be related to a wide range of topics such as societal needs and historical or current events.
Mountain Democrat
Michael Atwell
Michael Neal Atwell died after a short illness in Folsom, Calif., December 23. He was surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Chicago, Illinois to Olin and Janice Atwell and moved to Los Angeles, Calif. when he was 6 years old. The family later moved to Burlingame, Calif. where Mike graduated from Burlingame High. He attended San Jose State and the College of San Mateo before graduating from San Francisco State. The College of San Mateo was where he met the love of his life, his wife Barbara. He attended Hastings School of Law and after graduation and passing the bar, he joined the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. He was then hired by the San Francisco Public Defenders Office. Life long fans of the Lake Tahoe area, Mike and Barbara decided to move their family to the South Shore in the early 70s where Mike went into private practice. In his long and successful career that he loved so much, Mike would be a county conflict attorney, assistant DA and assistant public defender for El Dorado County. He was active with the law library, Sunrise Kiwanis and the local theater and arts community including being a founding member of the Tallac Association. Mike had recently retired from his dream job as the District Attorney of Alpine County, Calif.
Mountain Democrat
Snow is big business for Lake Tahoe
Lift lines are long and businesses are reaping the benefits of abundant snowfall at Lake Tahoe. With plenty of snow in the basin resorts are seeing tons of skiers and riders while dealing head-on with difficulties. Palisades Tahoe is reporting great business and is trying to push people to come up midweek in order to avoid long lines and delayed wait times.
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Jan. 30
Congratulation to Kevin Zhang of El Dorado Hills, who was named to the fall 2022 Miami University Dean’s List. Zhan is earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Congratulations to the following local students who made the Fall 2022 Oregon State University Honor Roll: Cameron Park — Nicole G. Brown, Julie D. Caplan and Hailey M. Harris; Coloma — Cassidy G. Rubin; Diamond Springs — Anthony L. Barkley; El Dorado — Courtney M. Wagnon; El Dorado Hills — Roxlynn Beecher, Erik Billquist, Lily L. Chan, Griffin R. Gould, Julia M. Hewitt, Tyler J. Honnold, Ava K. Loge, Briella M. Miesner, Gabriel J. Rivera, Jacquelyn A. Sansone, Samantha G. Short, Enrique M. Soto and Alexander C. Uribe; Lotus — Bailey M. Greco; Placerville — Joel Gilger and Lindsay E. Scales; Pollock Pines — Kenji Mowrey and Joshua J. Sweeney; Rescue — Erin B. Whelihan.
KCRA.com
Sacramento Metro Fire responds to Scandia Family Fun Center to help kids stuck on roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A roller coaster with 2 children on it became stuck Saturday night, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department. It happened around 9:25 p.m. at the Scandia Family Fun Center located in Sacramento. Fire crews say they were originally dispatched for several trapped minors on a roller...
activenorcal.com
There’s a Secret Way to Get a Free Lift Ticket to Heavenly Ski Resort. Here’s How.
Skiing can be a pretty expensive endeavor. If you already own your own gear (rentals can be around $100), adult lift tickets can be upwards of $150 just for one day on the slopes. But Heavenly Ski Resort, located smack dab in the middle of South Lake Tahoe, has revealed a secret way to forego that expensive lift ticket and get on the mountain for free.
KCRA.com
Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
'Deliberate, inconsiderate vandalism': Jeep driver tears up grass at Tahoe Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Jeep driver was caught on video drifting through the muddy grass in Tahoe Park Friday, causing damages to the field below and frustrating the community. The field, used for anything from walking dogs and taking a stroll to competitive frisbee or softball, now has deep...
abc10.com
Northern California to experience very cold mornings
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A trough originating from Western Canada dropped into Northern California on Sunday and brought light rain, snow, wind, and cold temperatures. Rain has already begun falling across Northern California, along with Sierra snow. The center of low pressure is spinning over interior Northern California, causing air to rise and allowing the atmosphere to squeeze out the minimal moisture available.
KTVL
UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Jan. 12-18
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 7:51 p.m. Officers cited a 37-year-old man allegedly driving on a revoked license on Highway 50. 12:35 p.m. An assault was reported on Placerville Drive. 5:26 p.m. Officers arrested a 52-year-old man who had an outstanding felony warrant on Fair Lane.
Mountain Democrat
Grant will support Charter College and Career Prep students, families
El Dorado County Office of Education Charter College and Career Prep have been selected as a grant recipient for the 2022 El Dorado Hills Area Foundation Grant program. El Dorado Hills Area Foundation’s mission is to inspire generosity by raising awareness of the needs in our community, to integrate and strengthen the community by bringing together nonprofits and those who need help and lastly to invigorate local nonprofits with local funding.
tourcounsel.com
DOCO - Downtown Commons | Shopping complex in California
DOCO - Downtown Commons is a very striking shopping center, with illuminated environments, excellent places to spend a good shopping weekend. In addition, the stores that you will find on this site offer you unmissable offers and discounts. Featured Shopping Stores: Capital Agenda, Getta Clue Store, Identity Boutique, Sacramento Kings...
Mountain Democrat
Food bank hosts charities throughout El Dorado County
More than 25 emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, youth and senior outreach organizations gathered Jan. 19 at the Food Bank of El Dorado County’s distribution center in Cameron Park to discuss the county’s emergency food assistance network and a plan for assisting the county’s at-risk residents. Food...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
Tesla ‘spontaneously' caught fire on highway in Sacramento County: officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla was in flames after the car’s battery compartment “spontaneously” caught fire on Highway 50, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Twitter. Crews used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that damaged a Tesla Model S. The Tesla was traveling at “freeway speeds” when the […]
Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead
AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said. Animal control officers were called...
