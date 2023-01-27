Michael Neal Atwell died after a short illness in Folsom, Calif., December 23. He was surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Chicago, Illinois to Olin and Janice Atwell and moved to Los Angeles, Calif. when he was 6 years old. The family later moved to Burlingame, Calif. where Mike graduated from Burlingame High. He attended San Jose State and the College of San Mateo before graduating from San Francisco State. The College of San Mateo was where he met the love of his life, his wife Barbara. He attended Hastings School of Law and after graduation and passing the bar, he joined the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. He was then hired by the San Francisco Public Defenders Office. Life long fans of the Lake Tahoe area, Mike and Barbara decided to move their family to the South Shore in the early 70s where Mike went into private practice. In his long and successful career that he loved so much, Mike would be a county conflict attorney, assistant DA and assistant public defender for El Dorado County. He was active with the law library, Sunrise Kiwanis and the local theater and arts community including being a founding member of the Tallac Association. Mike had recently retired from his dream job as the District Attorney of Alpine County, Calif.

