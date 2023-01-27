ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

04-05-07-39-42, Lucky Ball: 10

(four, five, seven, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-0

(one, five, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-3

(six, four, three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-3-1-5

(one, three, one, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-4-2-4

(seven, four, two, four)

Pick 5 Evening

7-1-8-7-9

(seven, one, eight, seven, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

5-4-4-1-7

(five, four, four, one, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

08-10-18-19-36

(eight, ten, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: Division I - Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Independence (8) 22-3 115 1
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana special session to tackle insurance crisis begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As insurers in Louisiana flee the state and residents face exorbitant, and in some cases unaffordable, property insurance costs lawmakers returned to the Capitol Monday for a special legislative session to address the ongoing crisis. In a state decimated by hurricanes in 2020 and 2021, insurance companies continue to go insolvent and leave behind tens of thousands of claims for the state’s bailout program to close out. Other companies have simply decided to leave, determining that the risk of staying in a state that has a front-row seat to climate change — where coastal areas...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.: Division 1 School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Cass Tech (5) (15-0) 75
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7) 14-0 87 1
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison. A plea deal with Clark County prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty in 2019 to felony and misdemeanor battery, and a judge sentenced him to serve between one and 2 1/2 years in a state prison. William Quenga, a spokesperson for the Nevada prison system, told The Associated Press in an email that Foster arrived Oct. 18, 2021, at a prison intake facility but was released the same day, because the judge had factored into Foster’s punishment the 729 days he had spent in jail awaiting trial. That means Foster had served his minimum sentence behind bars but was a half-year from serving the maximum time given by the judge.
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Associated Press

Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jury found her guilty of lesser charges instead of convicting her of second-degree murder. Prosecutors argued that Caston’s lack of action to get care for the babies showed that she caused the deaths. And her extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods before she gave birth demonstrated that she didn’t want the babies. The evidence showed that Caston searched Google for “cheap abortion pills,” “free abortion clinic” and “can you cause a miscarriage if you hit yourself in the stomach hard enough?” After she gave birth, Cason researched if you can bury a baby in a back garden.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

State capital mayor: Plan for courts is like apartheid

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday. At a Monday news conference, Lumumba excoriated several bills moving through the state legislature that would affect Jackson. He said the proposal by legislators from outside the 80% Black city to create a separate court system within its borders is colonialist and racist. “It reminds me of apartheid,” Lumumba said. “They are looking to colonize Jackson. Not only in terms of putting their military force over Jackson but also dictating who has province over decision-making.” House Bill 1020, introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar, a Republican from Senatobia, would create a separate judicial district within an area around downtown Jackson called the Capitol Complex Improvement District, where many state-owned buildings are located.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Kansas firefighters find man on fire in Walmart bathroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas firefighters found a man on fire inside a restroom at a Walmart store this weekend. Topeka city spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told the Topeka Capital-Journal that firefighters found the man when they went to a Walmart Neighborhood Market around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. “Upon arrival, firefighters...
TOPEKA, KS
The Associated Press

Rare southern New Mexico butterfly now an endangered species

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has named the Sacramento Mountains checkerspot butterfly in New Mexico as an endangered species, an environmental group said Monday. The orange and dark-brown butterfly is found only in high-elevation meadows in the Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, most populations of the rare butterfly have been wiped out and just 23 adult checkerspot butterflies were detected in 2021 surveys. Experts say only two small populations of the butterfly remain because most of its habitat has been degraded by grazing, development and motorized recreation.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Associated Press

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius). Polk County medical workers took the baby to a hospital, where she was healthy and stable, according to the sheriff’s office. “It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
MULBERRY, FL
The Associated Press

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, the station said. State Patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the crash. Most of southern Wisconsin remained under a winter weather advisory Friday afternoon with more snow expected Saturday.
BELOIT, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy