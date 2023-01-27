OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
04-05-07-39-42, Lucky Ball: 10
(four, five, seven, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
04-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-5-0
(one, five, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
6-4-3
(six, four, three)
Pick 4 Evening
1-3-1-5
(one, three, one, five)
Pick 4 Midday
7-4-2-4
(seven, four, two, four)
Pick 5 Evening
7-1-8-7-9
(seven, one, eight, seven, nine)
Pick 5 Midday
5-4-4-1-7
(five, four, four, one, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
08-10-18-19-36
(eight, ten, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
