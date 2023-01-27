Arizona women’s basketball game day notebook: On Helena Pueyo, #BurgerGirls and what to expect from Washington

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball drops to No. 22 in Associated Press Top 25 after weekend split
Arizona women’s basketball played a lackluster game against unranked Washington State two days after fending off Washington. With the Cougars ranked No. 44 in the NET heading into the game, the Associated Press voters didn’t penalize the Wildcats much, dropping them three spots to No. 22 in this week’s Top 25.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball rises to 5th in Associated Press Top 25
The chaos and uncertainty of college basketball worked against Arizona earlier this month, but now it’s helping the Wildcats climb back up the national rankings. The UA has moved back to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, up one spot from a week ago and one place shy of its top ranking of the season. The Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) were No. 4 going into December before losing their conference opener at Utah.
azdesertswarm.com
UA swimmer Ty Wells passes away at age 23
A recent member of Arizona’s men’s swim team has unexpectedly passed away. 23-year-old Ty Wells died earlier this week. No cause of death was given. Wells spent 2018-22 with the program, specializing in the breaststroke for the Wildcats. During the 2022 Pac-12 Championships he set personal bests in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter breast, and last June competed in the USA Olympic Team Trials in Omaha for the 2022 Tokyo Games.
allsportstucson.com
Late technical foul, defensive lapses haunt No. 19 Arizona in loss to Washington State
Issues on defense, cold stretches on offense, and a late technical foul for pushing on Esmery Martinez changed the momentum and helped Washington State beat No. 19 Arizona 70-59 in front of 7,494 fans on Sunday afternoon at McKale Center. “I want to give credit to Washington State. The Cougars...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s offense comes back to life in win at Washington to complete road sweep
Reports of Arizona’s offensive demise were greatly exaggerated. And the recently discovered defensive prowess decided to stick around for most of the party. The Wildcats played their most complete game in Pac-12 play, aided by an incredibly dominant second half, in winning 95-72 at Washington on Saturday afternoon. Arizona (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) picked up its first road sweep of the season and moved within a half-game of first-place UCLA.
Eastern Progress
Tommy Lloyd's parents visit their son in Seattle; Wildcats try to stay fresh
SEATTLE – Dale Lloyd doesn’t always use a whole lot of words to describe his affable son and the job he’s doing as the Arizona Wildcats’ head coach. But maybe that’s because he simply doesn’t need to. “I always tell people, ‘What you see...
arizonawildcats.com
No. 6 Texas Gives No. 14 Arizona First Loss
AUSTIN, Texas - No. 14 Arizona suffered their first loss of the season to No. 6 Texas. The Longhorns swept the Wildcats 4-0 in the ITA Kickoff championship match on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Cats dropped the doubles point early on in the match losing at one and two doubles....
Vail, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
tourcounsel.com
La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
City of Tucson holding election for new fee
The City of Tucson is holding a special election in May that would have Tucson residents vote on a new fee that would be added to their TEP bill.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
East Valley Tribune
tourcounsel.com
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Central Arizona farms rely on groundwater. How research aims to help farmers adapt, protect aquifers
Water flows in 2017 to a Pinal County cotton farm at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains.|| Arizona Farm Bureau. Researchers from the University of Arizona are working on groundwater and agricultural research that could help sustainable farming practices in central Arizona. The project, funded with a $10 million grant...
15-year-old smuggler arrested in Benson, AZ
On Saturday, Jan. 21, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested a 15-year-old U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.
thisistucson.com
New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter
Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
