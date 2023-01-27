ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

Meridian, New Café Open Now In Buda

MERIDIAN is owned and operated by Travis and Noa Sutherland, founders of Zoi Well, Zoi Market, and UTOPiAfest. MERIDIAN is adjacent to Zoi Market. MERIDIAN is a community hub, as well as a destination for wellness, community, music, and experience seekers. Centered in the heart of Downtown Buda, it is vibrant, thriving space equally suited for daytime studying and meetings, as well as nighttime revelry and celebration. The historic building, built in 1901, is an attraction unto itself, with an impressive exterior, a detail-rich, spacious, sky lit hall.
BUDA, TX
fox7austin.com

Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival draws in artists, clients from all over

AUSTIN, Texas - This weekend Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival drew the attention of many tattoo artists and eager clients. "So I follow Jedi so wherever he is I am, so I fly in every 6 weeks or so to get tattooed, and I got the privilege to get a tattoo in the convention," says Jamie Martinez, who traveled from Oklahoma City for the convention.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale

The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85

AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
AUSTIN, TX
digs.net

LaRue Architects U-shaped Home in Lake Austin

Designed for a Young Family in Austin, This Transparent Home Offering Spectacular Views is Filled With Art and Colorful Accents. Perched on a limestone bluff 75 feet above Lake Austin, this house was designed by LaRue Architects to take advantage of the stunning panorama. Thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, the young professional couple and their three children enjoy the lake views any time of the day and at every season.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Austin’s Best Shops for Western Wear, Cowboy Boots and Other Texas Treasures

Allens Boots is a South Congress classic with a red cowboy boot sign you can recognize from a mile away. With a focus on tradition, Allens can outfit guests with kicks for hard work or fashion-forward style. The shop’s Wall of Fame showcases the many prominent celebrities who have visited this boot haven for a true Texas experience — this is where to bring out-of-towners looking to leave with a souvenir pair of boots.
AUSTIN, TX
Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

How this ice storm compares to our February 2021 winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though this winter storm will likely bring Central Texans significant icing issues, major travel disruptions and isolated power outages, this storm will not be a repeat of our February 2021 winter storm. The duration and intensity of the freezing cold weather are the key differences. Here’s how these two storms compare:
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX

