Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
KXAN
Meridian, New Café Open Now In Buda
MERIDIAN is owned and operated by Travis and Noa Sutherland, founders of Zoi Well, Zoi Market, and UTOPiAfest. MERIDIAN is adjacent to Zoi Market. MERIDIAN is a community hub, as well as a destination for wellness, community, music, and experience seekers. Centered in the heart of Downtown Buda, it is vibrant, thriving space equally suited for daytime studying and meetings, as well as nighttime revelry and celebration. The historic building, built in 1901, is an attraction unto itself, with an impressive exterior, a detail-rich, spacious, sky lit hall.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
Guide Dogs for the Blind chooses Austin to raise puppies, but volunteers needed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might start seeing more little puppies out and about around Austin. That’s because the city was chosen by Guide Dogs for the Blind to help raise and train guide dogs that will eventually be given away to a handler. On a rainy, Saturday morning, you’d find nearly a dozen young puppies […]
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
fox7austin.com
Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival draws in artists, clients from all over
AUSTIN, Texas - This weekend Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival drew the attention of many tattoo artists and eager clients. "So I follow Jedi so wherever he is I am, so I fly in every 6 weeks or so to get tattooed, and I got the privilege to get a tattoo in the convention," says Jamie Martinez, who traveled from Oklahoma City for the convention.
Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls! Unless It’s These 4 Awesome Texas Waterfalls!
Waterfalls in Texas? Yes, why not! It's not the first thing you think of when thinking of TEXAS, but that's why it's even better when you find them. A waterfall in Texas definitely stands out. So, where are the waterfalls and which ones are closest to us here in West Texas? Well, you might have to drive a bit, but here are some that are less than a half day away.
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
fox7austin.com
Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85
AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Wintry temps, precipitation incoming
A Winter Storm Watch is set to start at noon Monday for most of Central Texas, with near freezing temperatures and possible freezing rain. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast so you can stay safe.
digs.net
LaRue Architects U-shaped Home in Lake Austin
Designed for a Young Family in Austin, This Transparent Home Offering Spectacular Views is Filled With Art and Colorful Accents. Perched on a limestone bluff 75 feet above Lake Austin, this house was designed by LaRue Architects to take advantage of the stunning panorama. Thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, the young professional couple and their three children enjoy the lake views any time of the day and at every season.
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.
Austin denies proposed design for the tallest tower in Texas
Austin's design commission was not satisfied with the plans.
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
tribeza.com
Austin’s Best Shops for Western Wear, Cowboy Boots and Other Texas Treasures
Allens Boots is a South Congress classic with a red cowboy boot sign you can recognize from a mile away. With a focus on tradition, Allens can outfit guests with kicks for hard work or fashion-forward style. The shop’s Wall of Fame showcases the many prominent celebrities who have visited this boot haven for a true Texas experience — this is where to bring out-of-towners looking to leave with a souvenir pair of boots.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
KXAN
How this ice storm compares to our February 2021 winter storm
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though this winter storm will likely bring Central Texans significant icing issues, major travel disruptions and isolated power outages, this storm will not be a repeat of our February 2021 winter storm. The duration and intensity of the freezing cold weather are the key differences. Here’s how these two storms compare:
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
CBS Austin
Railroad issues causing traffic west of Round Rock, Chisholm Trail Rd has reopened
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Police Department warns drivers about traffic occurring west of RM 620. As a result, Round Rock Ave was shut down, now Chisholm Trail Rd has been reopened. Officials say railroad issues in this area is causing the traffic. Authorities have already communicated with...
