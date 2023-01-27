ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

CASA receives community support during holidays

Light Up Citrus presented Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) with toys for their participant families from a toy drive held before the holidays. Also, Pine Ridge Civic Association presented CASA with a check and gift cards raised from their Angel Tree event.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

BOCC vote ends Beverly Hills’ Groundhog Da

Citrus County’s modestly-priced Beverly Hills subdivision was among the first retirement-oriented planned communities in Central Florida with a community center, park and swimming pool owned and maintained by the community. In the decades that have followed, the retirement-oriented community has become more demographically diverse with fewer retirees and more...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Elks donates to food bank

Since the beginning of 2022, dedicated lodge members of Inverness Elks Lodge No. 2522 have regularly donated non-perishable food items to the Food Bank operated by the Citrus County Veterans Coalition. All during the year, like clockwork, a few bags or boxes of much needed food items were delivered to...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide

Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

State of the City: Maintaining Crystal River's unique character

It’s an honor to present the 2023 State of the City of Crystal River. We are in very exciting times in our community. Your local city government is working hard to move our community forward, maintain our unique character and quality of life, and improve our wonderful city. 2022 was a very busy and productive year. Here are some of the highlights we accomplished.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Rescheduled Historic Monkey Island fundraising banquet Thursday, Feb. 9

Although Ebony, Emily and Ralph, the primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River, won’t be in attendance, your presence is requested at this year’s fundraising banquet. The banquet, previously planned for last November, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Commissioner says litter is bad for business

County Commissioner Diana Finegan said there are billion-dollar companies scoping out her district in Homosassa for relocation and they’re not getting a good picture of Citrus County by traveling throughout the county. Many of the road medians are unkempt, business storefronts are not attractive and litter abounds, she said.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Vape pens at Crystal River smoke shop leads to felony arrest

Vaping nicotine is growing in popularity, which also made it a target for retail theft last week. That’s according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrested Jayson Jennings, 18, of Crystal River Jan. 17. and charged him with felony retail theft of $750 or more.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens

Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to...
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

So you want to get into the medical field?

From putting on scrubs to seeing how blood clots are removed from a blocked artery to trying out the da Vinci surgical “robot,” local teens got to experience the inner workings of a hospital. On Saturday, Jan. 28, about 40 students from the three county high schools, along...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy