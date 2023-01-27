ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

News 8 Digital Host Phil Pinarski has a look at some of the trending stories on WOODTV.com. (Jan. 30, 2023)
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011

The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011 produced 17.7 inches of snow in two days. (Jan. 30, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 013023

Scattered light, lake effect snow showers will continue today, primarily for areas near and west of US-131, with just an occasional flurry elsewhere. (Jan. 30, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Go Red for Women this week in Kalamazoo

Go Red for Women day reminds all of us that heart disease is the number one cause of death for women worldwide. (Jan. 30, 2023)
KALAMAZOO, MI
Man killed in Plainfield Twp. fire ID’d

Scattered light, lake effect snow showers will continue today, primarily for areas near and west of US-131, with just an occasional flurry elsewhere. (Jan. 30, 2023) A former Kalamazoo pastor who authorities say paid teens for sex was sentenced Monday morning. (Jan. 30, 2023) Plastics company will pay for PFAS...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon shop

Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
How you can help our local parks and green spaces

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Friends of Grand Rapids Parks works hard to bring our communities together to show support for the preservation and enhancement of city parks and green spaces! Next week, they’re hosting a big fundraising event, Love Your Parks: Presented by Padnos!. Stacy joins us...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days

The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise. (Jan. 30, 2023)
MUSKEGON, MI
Free, winter-themed event in Holland this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Time for some winter fun and when it comes to that, it’s never too early to start planning for the weekend! The Holland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a free, winter-themed family event on Friday and Saturday in downtown Holland, called Holland on Ice.
HOLLAND, MI
What to know about using ear seeds

Ear seeding has been practiced for thousands of years, but recently TikTok has made it a trend. (Jan. 30, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun

Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. (Jan. 28, 2023)
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Grand Rapids police dog back at work after stabbing

A Grand Rapids police dog who was stabbed during an hourslong standoff in November has returned to work. (Jan. 30, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Road crews prepare for heavy, overnight snowfall

Kent County nightside road crews were called in early Saturday as forecasts predicted Grand Rapids' biggest snowfall since Christmas. (Jan. 28, 2023)
KENT COUNTY, MI
Plan a winter getaway at Shanty Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to ski, snowboard, and take part in winter fun, the conditions are looking good! Now it’s time to start planning your winter getaway! Thankfully you don’t have to go far to experience that! The hills and trails in Northern Michigan are covered with snow and Shanty Creek Resort is a well-known and loved place among outdoor enthusiasts. You can play in the cool, refreshing air and cozy up to warm fireplaces, all while making some amazing memories!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Passing the puck so everyone can take a shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Devos Family Foundation supports the work of the West Michigan Special Hockey program and how they teach children and adults with disabilities the love for hockey. Some of the disabilities of those on the team include autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. This program extends the opportunity to members of the community who would have never thought that hockey was something that they could be involved in. Minus a small registration fee, this program is free to its participants providing the equipment, coaching and the ice time at Patterson Ice Center.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Three injured in Georgetown Twp. crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a crash in Georgetown Township Friday evening, deputies said. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 20-year-old from Hudsonville was headed west on Baldwin Street but lost control because of slush in the road.
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
Northern Michigan vs. Ferris State basketball

Ferris State and Northern Michigan duked it out for a first-place spot at the top of the league. (Jan. 28, 2023)
BIG RAPIDS, MI

