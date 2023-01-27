Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Trending now on WOODTV.com
News 8 Digital Host Phil Pinarski has a look at some of the trending stories on WOODTV.com. (Jan. 30, 2023) News 8 Digital Host Phil Pinarski has a look at some of the trending stories on WOODTV.com. (Jan. 30, 2023) Lantern Festival Gala returning to Kalamazoo. A traditional Chinese festival...
WOOD
The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011
The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011 produced 17.7 inches of snow in two days. (Jan. 30, 2023) A traditional Chinese festival is getting underway in Kalamazoo this weekend. (Jan. 30, 2023) Hackley Public Library Black History Month events. Grant expanding city water access around airport …. About 150 homes in...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 013023
Scattered light, lake effect snow showers will continue today, primarily for areas near and west of US-131, with just an occasional flurry elsewhere. (Jan. 30, 2023) Scattered light, lake effect snow showers will continue today, primarily for areas near and west of US-131, with just an occasional flurry elsewhere. (Jan. 30, 2023)
WOOD
Go Red for Women this week in Kalamazoo
Go Red for Women day reminds all of us that heart disease is the number one cause of death for women worldwide. (Jan. 30, 2023) Go Red for Women day reminds all of us that heart disease is the number one cause of death for women worldwide. (Jan. 30, 2023)
WOOD
Man killed in Plainfield Twp. fire ID’d
Scattered light, lake effect snow showers will continue today, primarily for areas near and west of US-131, with just an occasional flurry elsewhere. (Jan. 30, 2023) A former Kalamazoo pastor who authorities say paid teens for sex was sentenced Monday morning. (Jan. 30, 2023) Plastics company will pay for PFAS...
WOOD
Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon shop
Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon …. Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
WOOD
How you can help our local parks and green spaces
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Friends of Grand Rapids Parks works hard to bring our communities together to show support for the preservation and enhancement of city parks and green spaces! Next week, they’re hosting a big fundraising event, Love Your Parks: Presented by Padnos!. Stacy joins us...
WOOD
Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days
The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise. (Jan. 30, 2023) Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two …. The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon...
WOOD
Free, winter-themed event in Holland this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Time for some winter fun and when it comes to that, it’s never too early to start planning for the weekend! The Holland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a free, winter-themed family event on Friday and Saturday in downtown Holland, called Holland on Ice.
WOOD
What to know about using ear seeds
Ear seeding has been practiced for thousands of years, but recently TikTok has made it a trend. (Jan. 30, 2023) Ear seeding has been practiced for thousands of years, but recently TikTok has made it a trend. (Jan. 30, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 013023. Scattered light, lake...
WOOD
Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun
Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. (Jan. 28, 2023) Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend.
WOOD
Grand Rapids police dog back at work after stabbing
A Grand Rapids police dog who was stabbed during an hourslong standoff in November has returned to work. (Jan. 30, 2023) Grand Rapids police dog back at work after stabbing. A Grand Rapids police dog who was stabbed during an hourslong standoff in November has returned to work. (Jan. 30, 2023)
WOOD
JCI Greater Muskegon Jaycee’s Annual Snowfest will return to Downtown Muskegon Saturday
JCI Greater Muskegon Jaycee’s Annual Snowfest will return to Downtown Muskegon Saturday. JCI Greater Muskegon Jaycee’s Annual Snowfest will …. JCI Greater Muskegon Jaycee’s Annual Snowfest will return to Downtown Muskegon Saturday. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 012923. A few lingering snow showers will continue to...
WOOD
Road crews prepare for heavy, overnight snowfall
Kent County nightside road crews were called in early Saturday as forecasts predicted Grand Rapids’ biggest snowfall since Christmas. (Jan. 28, 2023) Kent County nightside road crews were called in early Saturday as forecasts predicted Grand Rapids’ biggest snowfall since Christmas. (Jan. 28, 2023) Ex-Kzoo pastor sentenced in...
WOOD
Plan a winter getaway at Shanty Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to ski, snowboard, and take part in winter fun, the conditions are looking good! Now it’s time to start planning your winter getaway! Thankfully you don’t have to go far to experience that! The hills and trails in Northern Michigan are covered with snow and Shanty Creek Resort is a well-known and loved place among outdoor enthusiasts. You can play in the cool, refreshing air and cozy up to warm fireplaces, all while making some amazing memories!
WOOD
Kent County Road Commission works to clear state highways, county roads and neighborhood streets
Kent County Road Commission works to clear state highways, county roads and neighborhood streets. Kent County Road Commission works to clear state …. Kent County Road Commission works to clear state highways, county roads and neighborhood streets. MiBiz: ‘BETTING ON MUSKEGON: Parkland Properties …. Jan. 30, 2023. Grand Rapids...
WOOD
Passing the puck so everyone can take a shot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Devos Family Foundation supports the work of the West Michigan Special Hockey program and how they teach children and adults with disabilities the love for hockey. Some of the disabilities of those on the team include autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. This program extends the opportunity to members of the community who would have never thought that hockey was something that they could be involved in. Minus a small registration fee, this program is free to its participants providing the equipment, coaching and the ice time at Patterson Ice Center.
WOOD
Three injured in Georgetown Twp. crash
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a crash in Georgetown Township Friday evening, deputies said. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 20-year-old from Hudsonville was headed west on Baldwin Street but lost control because of slush in the road.
WOOD
Northern Michigan vs. Ferris State basketball
Ferris State and Northern Michigan duked it out for a first-place spot at the top of the league. (Jan. 28, 2023) Ferris State and Northern Michigan duked it out for a first-place spot at the top of the league. (Jan. 28, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923. Some...
WOOD
How to participate in American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day this February
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- February is American Heart Month, and Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, is National Wear Red Day! Every year, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the nation come together with one common goal- to eradicate heart disease and stroke. According to AHA’s website, “Heart disease and stroke cause...
Comments / 0