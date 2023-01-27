ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use

Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sun and clouds mix, with chance of a shower in NY, NJ

Folks in New York and New Jersey should look for a mix of sun and clouds along with light winds on Monday. Sun and clouds mix, with chance of a shower in NY, …. Folks in New York and New Jersey should look for a mix of sun and clouds along with light winds on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer calls for NYC to disband swat teams

Esmeralda Simmons, a civil rights attorney, discusses the weekend protests denouncing Tyre Nichols' beating death in Memphis. Esmeralda Simmons, a civil rights attorney, discusses the weekend protests denouncing Tyre Nichols' beating death in Memphis. Sticking to New Year’s resolutions: Life coach’s …. February has almost arrived, meaning that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Cloudy, rainy end to weekend on tap in NYC

After some sunny and mild weather on Saturday, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday in the New York City area. After some sunny and mild weather on Saturday, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday in the New York City area. One dead, 2 hurt in Bronx...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man who tossed Molotov cocktail at synagogue sought

Authorities say they are looking for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in New Jersey. Police in Bloomfield in Essex County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid. Man who tossed...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Time Out New York shares the city's best free museums

NEW YORK -- It's no secret that New York City has some of the best museums in the world, but did you know you can visit many of them for free?Rossilynne Culgan, the Things To Do editor at Time Out New York, joined CBS2 to share the deals happening across the five boroughs.The museums cover everything from art to history to movies.To check out the full list, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Long Island beekeeper helps bees survive winter

Honeybees thrive during the summer, but keeping them alive during the winter can be challenging. A Long Island beekeeper is doing her part to keep bees alive through winter. Honeybees thrive during the summer, but keeping them alive during the winter can be challenging. A Long Island beekeeper is doing her part to keep bees alive through winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Wi-Fi service comes to an end on NYC buses: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bus system in New York City is now a little less connected. The MTA turned off free Wi-Fi on buses on Jan. 14, an agency spokesperson confirmed Sunday. Wi-Fi had been available on about 75 percent of the agency’s fleet. The transit agency cut off the Wi-Fi because of low-usage […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Mild start to workweek with chance of showers in NY, NJ

New York City’s unseasonably mild January continued on Sunday as temperatures rose into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which is 13 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 26th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Mayor Adams outlines NYC’s 2023 agenda in State of the City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams laid out an ambitious agenda in his second State of the City address. Adams laid out his vision for New York City in his address, in what he called the “Working People’s Agenda.” The speech touched upon four pillars: jobs, safety, housing, and care.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Advocates want more migrant aid included in NYC budget

Immigrant advocates in New York City are unhappy with the lack of funding for asylum seekers in Mayor Eric Adams’ preliminary city budget. Advocates want more migrant aid included in NYC budget. Immigrant advocates in New York City are unhappy with the lack of funding for asylum seekers in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man shot in Manhattan subway station

The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a dispute with another man on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station, according to the NYPD. Man shot in Manhattan subway station. The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a...
MANHATTAN, NY

