23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use
Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
pix11.com
Sun and clouds mix, with chance of a shower in NY, NJ
Folks in New York and New Jersey should look for a mix of sun and clouds along with light winds on Monday. Sun and clouds mix, with chance of a shower in NY, …. Folks in New York and New Jersey should look for a mix of sun and clouds along with light winds on Monday.
pix11.com
Lawyer calls for NYC to disband swat teams
Esmeralda Simmons, a civil rights attorney, discusses the weekend protests denouncing Tyre Nichols' beating death in Memphis. Esmeralda Simmons, a civil rights attorney, discusses the weekend protests denouncing Tyre Nichols' beating death in Memphis. Sticking to New Year’s resolutions: Life coach’s …. February has almost arrived, meaning that...
Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
pix11.com
Cloudy, rainy end to weekend on tap in NYC
After some sunny and mild weather on Saturday, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday in the New York City area. After some sunny and mild weather on Saturday, it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday in the New York City area. One dead, 2 hurt in Bronx...
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
Don't Miss This in NYC: The price of snow removal in NYC, fun facts about the Bronx, real estate shell games in Harlem
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
pix11.com
Man who tossed Molotov cocktail at synagogue sought
Authorities say they are looking for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in New Jersey. Police in Bloomfield in Essex County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid. Man who tossed...
Time Out New York shares the city's best free museums
NEW YORK -- It's no secret that New York City has some of the best museums in the world, but did you know you can visit many of them for free?Rossilynne Culgan, the Things To Do editor at Time Out New York, joined CBS2 to share the deals happening across the five boroughs.The museums cover everything from art to history to movies.To check out the full list, click here.
pix11.com
Long Island beekeeper helps bees survive winter
Honeybees thrive during the summer, but keeping them alive during the winter can be challenging. A Long Island beekeeper is doing her part to keep bees alive through winter. Honeybees thrive during the summer, but keeping them alive during the winter can be challenging. A Long Island beekeeper is doing her part to keep bees alive through winter.
NBC New York
Tyre Nichols Protest Crowds Flood NYC Streets, Hundreds Fill Washington Square Park
No arrests had been reported in connection with New York City protests over Tyre Nichols' deadly Memphis beating as of early Sunday, marking another night of what by accounts thus far suggest to be a peaceful series of demonstrations by a nation still trying to come to process the events they watched unfold on police bodycam footage.
A Groundhog Day to remember: When NYC Mayor de Blasio dropped Staten Island Chuck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Zoo in West Brighton is home to an array of creatures far and wide. Yet each year it hosts a tradition that is close to home, Groundhog Day. However, back in 2014, Mayor Bill de Blasio would drop the groundhog, leaving a lasting effect for years to come.
Wi-Fi service comes to an end on NYC buses: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bus system in New York City is now a little less connected. The MTA turned off free Wi-Fi on buses on Jan. 14, an agency spokesperson confirmed Sunday. Wi-Fi had been available on about 75 percent of the agency’s fleet. The transit agency cut off the Wi-Fi because of low-usage […]
stupiddope.com
Get Your Weekend Started: Cannabis Delivery Now Available in All NYC Boroughs
Cannabis enthusiasts in New York City, rejoice! Your weekend just got a little bit better with the news that cannabis delivery is now available in all boroughs of the city. And who better to trust for your cannabis delivery needs than the OG legacy brand and delivery service from Harlem, Uncle Budd NYC?
pix11.com
Mild start to workweek with chance of showers in NY, NJ
New York City’s unseasonably mild January continued on Sunday as temperatures rose into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which is 13 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 26th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures.
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
pix11.com
Mayor Adams outlines NYC’s 2023 agenda in State of the City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams laid out an ambitious agenda in his second State of the City address. Adams laid out his vision for New York City in his address, in what he called the “Working People’s Agenda.” The speech touched upon four pillars: jobs, safety, housing, and care.
pix11.com
Advocates want more migrant aid included in NYC budget
Immigrant advocates in New York City are unhappy with the lack of funding for asylum seekers in Mayor Eric Adams’ preliminary city budget. Advocates want more migrant aid included in NYC budget. Immigrant advocates in New York City are unhappy with the lack of funding for asylum seekers in...
pix11.com
Man shot in Manhattan subway station
The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a dispute with another man on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station, according to the NYPD. Man shot in Manhattan subway station. The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a...
