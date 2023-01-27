Join the Community Chorale at St. Francis Music Center in Little Falls

St. Francis Community Chorale will begin rehearsals for a spring concert Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.

The choir welcomes all teens and adults who love to sing; there is no charge to participate, only a willingness to sing and have a good time. Those interested do not have to take lessons at the Music Center to participate; everyone is welcome to join and there are no auditions. Rehearsals will be every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. and held in St. Francis Hall on the campus of the Franciscan Sisters, 116 Eighth Ave. SE, Little Falls. Choir members should use the south Chapel entrance, Door E.

St. Francis Community Chorale is under the direction of Barb Stumpf and accompanied by Vicki Spofford. The chorale will be presenting a spring concert Monday, April 30, at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel on the campus of the Franciscan Sisters.

Folks do not need to pre-register to participate, just come to a rehearsal. For more information, contact St. Francis Music Center at (320) 632-0637 or visit www.sfmusiccenter.org. People can also call Barb Stumpf at (320) 632-8372 or Vicki Spofford at (320) 632-2360.