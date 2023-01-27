ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

3 local athletes compete in the Oregon Wrestling classic

By Covid-19
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

The Mook Mat Club had three athletes compete in the Oregon Wrestling classic in Redmond.

Grant Rieger, Lily Barton, and Rowan Barton. Lily Barton was the tournament Champion and Grant Rieger finished in 5th place.

Coaches are Michael Lummus & Kyle Sukanen.

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

