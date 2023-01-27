3 local athletes compete in the Oregon Wrestling classic

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on ‘Jeopardy!’
If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue. In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The...
KTVZ
Here’s the scoop: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, born in Ohio in 1945, has landed in Bend
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, which started in Ohio in 1945, has just opened a store in Bend on South Highway 97, serving up 48 flavors made in-house daily. Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S. HWY 97.
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon
A national specialty cake company is preparing to open its first store in Bend. Nothing Bundt Cakes is setting up shop in the Forum Shopping Center near Costco. The Texas-based company has been expanding its franchise locations all over the country in the last few years. They now have nearly 500 locations in 40 states.
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023
The Confederate Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon is partnering with Mt. Hood Skibowl to reopen Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa in the Summer of 2023. A firm date has not yet been announced for the reopening.
KTVZ
Mosaic Medical receives three donations toward developing Mtn. View HS School-Based Health Center
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, recently received three generous donations from Bend Foundation ($15,730), Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation ($15,000) and First Interstate BancSystem Foundation ($10,000). The funds will be used to support...
Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region
Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon. The post Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend First Presbyterian opens temporary warming shelter during cold snap
Many unhoused community members in Central Oregon are heading to shelters as this weekend’s cold snap continues into Monday. But the demand is so high, there just hasn’t been enough room. That’s why Deschutes County and the City of Bend called on First Presbyterian Church to provide a...
centraloregondaily.com
Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits
Do Bend residents think the benefits of tourism outweigh the costs? A new study shows a plurality say “no.”. The Oregon State University Sustainable Tourism Lab conducted a survey asking communities how they feel about tourism in their towns. Forty-nine percent of people in Bend said the costs are...
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff, dies at 78
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff after a long career in the Portland Police Bureau, died last month. He was 78. Noelle, who lived in Bend with his wife, Rosie Sizer, the former Portland police chief, died Dec. 21 from an infection, according to his obituary.
‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence." The post ‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Furry Friends: 16 – count ’em! – puppies await loving homes at BrightSide
The plural in the name of our 'Furry Friends' segment was never more fitting than this Friday, as Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center has 16 puppies waiting for new, loving homes. They're all about 3-4 months old, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Also, please be aware the facility is closed for renovations, but will be back to normal schedule by the first week of February.
centraloregondaily.com
Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development
Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know him? Deputies looking for Terrebonne market theft suspect
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who they say has been involved in a number of thefts from Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne. The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of the man. They say he has arrived at the store...
