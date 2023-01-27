Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Suns-Bucks Jae Crowder move heats up trade speculation
The Jae Crowder situation should be resolved soon. The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade him ahead of the trade deadline and it’s looking like the Milwaukee Bucks are in the best position to pull off the move. The Bucks have been one of many suitors for Crowder —...
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
RUMOR: Suns join Knicks as O.G. Anunoby trade suitors
The interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is seemingly growing as the NBA trade deadline gets nearer. Apart from the New York Knicks, another potential suitor for Anunoby has come out to the surface in the form of the Phoenix Suns (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic). “The Knicks...
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle gives final word on Myles Turner trade talks after contract extension
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and we fully expect a number of big moves to go down in the coming weeks. However, one man who won’t be going anywhere is Myles Turner. The Indiana Pacers made sure this was going to be the case after recently signing the highly sought-after big man to a massive $60 million extension.
LeBron James’ theatrics vs. Celtics draw bonkers take from Chandler Parsons
The Los Angeles Lakers lost a heartbreaker to the Boston Celtics on Saturday in overtime and probably should’ve won in regulation. LeBron James was clearly hacked by Jayson Tatum but the referees missed the call, which resulted in The King putting on a theatrical performance that many criticized. The latest figure to do so was Chandler Parsons on Monday, who dropped a bonkers take on James’ actions. Brace yourselves for some absolute foolishness.
‘You’re not that guy’: Nets’ Kevin Durant fires back at Montrezl Harrell for talking down on Nic Claxton
Kevin Durantcalled out Montrezl Harrell after the 76ers center dismissed Nic Claxton’s improvement this season before Philadelphia’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday. “Come on Montrezl, you was talking crazy. You not like that,” Durant said on his podcast, the ETCs. “You’re an enforcer as a basketball player,...
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are teetering on the edge. They were among the Western Conference’s hottest teams early in the season. However, they have fallen behind since mid-December. In fact, they have lost 13 of their last 20 games. The Blazers are currently in 12th place in the West, which is not where they want […] The post Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz’s trade asking price for Malik Beasley as Pelicans join fray
Malik Beasley is having quite a productive season with the Utah Jazz, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that some buyers ahead of the NBA trade deadline are looking in his direction. Count the New Orleans Pelicans as among those interested in the veteran guard, per HoopsHype.
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About Ben Simmons' Future With The Brooklyn Nets
Trading Ben Simmons will not be an easy job for the Brooklyn Nets says NBA insider.
Suns, Bulls talk Jae Crowder-Coby White trade, but there’s a catch
Trade talks around the NBA are heating up, and the Phoenix Suns appear to be one of the key teams interested in making moves. One of the top rumors involves sending holdout Jae Crowder to the Chicago Bulls in a trade involving Coby White. However, it’s not that simple as...
RUMOR: Will Pacers make a trade after Myles Turner extension?
The Indiana Pacers are entering the trade deadline in quite an interesting spot, as they had been a very solid team early on in the season, but have fallen apart while Tyrese Haliburton has found himself on the sidelines injured. Things have become even more confusing for them now that they have signed one of their top trade candidates in Myles Turner to a two-year, $60 million extension.
RUMOR: Nuggets’ surprising trade stance on Bones Hyland
Ahead of the NBA trade deadline (Feb. 9), Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland surprisingly finds his name in the rumor mill. Despite being a fan favorite and his second season, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reports that the Nuggets have “begun gauging the trade value” of Hyland. There...
Why Suns-Raptors hypothetical trade involving O.G. Anunoby doesn’t make sense
The NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and it seems like we could be entering an extremely chaotic deadline across the league. There aren’t many teams that are really out of playoff contention right now, which may encourage teams to be aggressive in pulling off deals. There are many players who are […] The post Why Suns-Raptors hypothetical trade involving O.G. Anunoby doesn’t make sense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
