Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
BOSTON, MA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Suns join Knicks as O.G. Anunoby trade suitors

The interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is seemingly growing as the NBA trade deadline gets nearer. Apart from the New York Knicks, another potential suitor for Anunoby has come out to the surface in the form of the Phoenix Suns (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic). “The Knicks...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ theatrics vs. Celtics draw bonkers take from Chandler Parsons

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a heartbreaker to the Boston Celtics on Saturday in overtime and probably should’ve won in regulation. LeBron James was clearly hacked by Jayson Tatum but the referees missed the call, which resulted in The King putting on a theatrical performance that many criticized. The latest figure to do so was Chandler Parsons on Monday, who dropped a bonkers take on James’ actions. Brace yourselves for some absolute foolishness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘You’re not that guy’: Nets’ Kevin Durant fires back at Montrezl Harrell for talking down on Nic Claxton

Kevin Durantcalled out Montrezl Harrell after the 76ers center dismissed Nic Claxton’s improvement this season before Philadelphia’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday. “Come on Montrezl, you was talking crazy. You not like that,” Durant said on his podcast, the ETCs. “You’re an enforcer as a basketball player,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history

Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Portland Trail Blazers are teetering on the edge. They were among the Western Conference’s hottest teams early in the season. However, they have fallen behind since mid-December. In fact, they have lost 13 of their last 20 games. The Blazers are currently in 12th place in the West, which is not where they want […] The post Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Will Pacers make a trade after Myles Turner extension?

The Indiana Pacers are entering the trade deadline in quite an interesting spot, as they had been a very solid team early on in the season, but have fallen apart while Tyrese Haliburton has found himself on the sidelines injured. Things have become even more confusing for them now that they have signed one of their top trade candidates in Myles Turner to a two-year, $60 million extension.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Why Suns-Raptors hypothetical trade involving O.G. Anunoby doesn’t make sense

The NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and it seems like we could be entering an extremely chaotic deadline across the league. There aren’t many teams that are really out of playoff contention right now, which may encourage teams to be aggressive in pulling off deals. There are many players who are […] The post Why Suns-Raptors hypothetical trade involving O.G. Anunoby doesn’t make sense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

