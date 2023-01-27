ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSAA announces All State Football awards

Mooks 4A All State Honors

4A - 1st Team All State

WR - Zeyon Hurliman (Sr)

DL - Sam Diaz (Sr)

DB - Tyler Moncrief (Sr)

2nd Team All State

OL - Austin Berry Killian (Jr)

OL - Kenneth Lopez (Jr)

LB - Gilbert Whitlatch (Sr)

Honorable Mention All State

QB - Tanner Hoskins (Jr)

RB - Judah Werner (Sr)

DB - Parker McKibbin (Sr)

DB - Garrison Gunder (Sr)

Kicker - Tanner Hoskins (Jr)

Punter - Zeyon Hurliman (Sr)

4A Co-Coach of the Year - Kye Johnson

This was a really rewarding season all the way around. I’m proud of our team. I’m happy that players earned recognition. But we’ve wanted to add a league championship to the banner hanging in our gym for a while and we did that this year. Every one of our guys who earned postseason honors would tell you the team accomplishment is more important. That will be hanging up there forever. They earned that as a group and can be extremely proud of themselves for meeting that goal. ~ Head Football Coach Kye Johnson.

