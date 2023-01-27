ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TaxBuzz

Govt. Accuses Chris Brown of Owing $4 Million In Back Taxes

The United States government has accused singer Chris Brown of owing over $4 million in back taxes to the IRS. According to publicly available documents, multiple tax liens were filed against the Run It rapper in December for taxes owed to both the federal government and the State of California in 2022. For reference, the 2023 IRS tax filing season officially began on January 23.
Business Insider

My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
msn.com

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
TaxBuzz

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings

A Canadian national has been sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. federal prison system for defrauding the United States government. According to an official release from the IRS, Toronto resident, William Henry Woo, submitted duplicate refund requests to the IRS Service Center in Austin, TX. He did so as a Canadian citizen seeking automatically withheld gambling winnings.
MarketRealist

How Far Back Will the IRS Go for Unfiled Taxes? Surprising Answer

By law, individuals who earn an income that exceeds the standard deduction are required to file an annual income tax return. Sadly, not everyone is able to get their returns filed in time to meet the IRS tax filing deadline, and often resort to skipping a year or even a few years. So, how far back will the IRS go for unfiled taxes?
CBS News

IRS says tax refunds may be smaller this year

Tax season begins on Monday, and taxpayers should expect some changes this year. The IRS warned refunds could be smaller because of the expiration of COVID-19 relief initiatives. CBS MoneyWatch associate managing editor Aimee Picchi joined CBS News to discuss.
New York Post

IRS ‘cash grab’ with fantasy sports to cause tax pain, experts say

New Internal Revenue Services rules could cause a sizable increase in audits and taxes on Americans, especially those using transaction services like Venmo and PayPal for fantasy sports, according to tax experts. CPA and Tax expert attorney Bruce Willey told Fox News Digital that the new changes constituted one of the largest “cash grabs” by the IRS in recent memory and were likely to hit taxpayers “like a truck.” “Most Americans are about to get run over, and they have no idea. If they’re not prepared for it, things could get pretty ugly for people,” he said. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021...
CBS Detroit

Americans may get a tax refund shock this year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a shock when they see their 2023 tax refunds due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes for the 2022 tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.The IRS on Thursday said it will start accepting tax returns on January 23, while the filing deadline...
NBC News

With fraud on the rise, experts urge taxpayers to file their tax returns early

If you've been debating whether to file your taxes early this year, tax experts say there are now several reasons that might be a good idea. The biggest one is the rise in tax-related identity fraud. Kelley Long, a certified financial planner and certified public accountant, said the odds that a bad actor will gain access to your Social Security number have seemed to increase alongside the growing number of high-profile data breaches.
hiphop-n-more.com

JAY-Z Settles Lawsuit With Jonathan Mannion Over ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Cover Art

It was June of 2021 when JAY-Z sued legendary Hip-Hop photographer Jonathan Mannion for exploitation and selling the rapper’s photos without his consent. Mannion was selling photos shot during the Reasonable Doubt era and when JAY asked him to stop, he demanded tens of millions of dollars. In January of last year, a settlement failed and the pair were set to go to trial in March over the matter, but now there’s been some resolution.
