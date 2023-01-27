Read full article on original website
IRS sends out 12 million refunds after correcting 2020 tax returns: report
The IRS issued 12 million tax refunds to taxpayers who paid too much taxes on their 2020 unemployment benefits, according to reports. The refunds totaling up to $14.8 billion are a result of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. Hence, the act waived unemployment benefits up to $10,200 per eligible taxpayer.
Govt. Accuses Chris Brown of Owing $4 Million In Back Taxes
The United States government has accused singer Chris Brown of owing over $4 million in back taxes to the IRS. According to publicly available documents, multiple tax liens were filed against the Run It rapper in December for taxes owed to both the federal government and the State of California in 2022. For reference, the 2023 IRS tax filing season officially began on January 23.
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
Stimulus Update: IRS Announces Average Payments of $1,232 Sent to Millions. Here's Who Is Getting Them
The American Rescue Plan Act provided $1,400 stimulus checks to most eligible adults and dependents. But it did much more than that. In fact, some provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act are continuing to pay off for taxpayers even today. On Friday Jan. 6, 2023, the IRS announced that...
IRS issues 12 million tax refunds after correcting for 2020 unemployment benefit break
The Internal Revenue Service said that it has issued tax refunds to millions of Americans who overpaid taxes on their unemployment benefits in 2020.
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
IRS will begin accepting and processing tax returns on Jan. 23
The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that the 2023 tax season will officially begin Jan. 23, when the agency will begin accepting and processing returns.
Urgent IRS warning to do quick check now or face hefty tax bills in future
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has suggested taxpayers check their withholdings now in order to avoid any penalties in the future. As folks make life changes such as marriage, divorce, or children, your taxes are also subject to those changes. Making any necessary adjustments before you do your taxes will...
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings
A Canadian national has been sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. federal prison system for defrauding the United States government. According to an official release from the IRS, Toronto resident, William Henry Woo, submitted duplicate refund requests to the IRS Service Center in Austin, TX. He did so as a Canadian citizen seeking automatically withheld gambling winnings.
How Far Back Will the IRS Go for Unfiled Taxes? Surprising Answer
By law, individuals who earn an income that exceeds the standard deduction are required to file an annual income tax return. Sadly, not everyone is able to get their returns filed in time to meet the IRS tax filing deadline, and often resort to skipping a year or even a few years. So, how far back will the IRS go for unfiled taxes?
Tax season to begin January 23, IRS says
Tax-filing season officially begins on Jan. 23, the Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday. Taxpayers have until April 18 to submit their returns.
Taxpayers can still avoid 'surprise' tax bill from the IRS, but time is running out
Taxpayers who fail to make a fourth-quarter estimated tax payment by Jan. 17 could be hit with a "surprise" financial penalty, according to the IRS.
Tax season is here and IRS warns your tax refund will likely be smaller this year
Tax season is officially here. Filing early and online with direct deposit is advised especially with the backlogs the last few years.
Does the IRS Still Owe You Money From Your 2020 Tax Return? How To Find Out and Claim It
Tax season for 2022 returns has officially begun as of this week, but 2020 returns are also in the news again. The IRS recently let Americans know they some may still be owed money from that time...
IRS says tax refunds may be smaller this year
Tax season begins on Monday, and taxpayers should expect some changes this year. The IRS warned refunds could be smaller because of the expiration of COVID-19 relief initiatives. CBS MoneyWatch associate managing editor Aimee Picchi joined CBS News to discuss.
IRS ‘cash grab’ with fantasy sports to cause tax pain, experts say
New Internal Revenue Services rules could cause a sizable increase in audits and taxes on Americans, especially those using transaction services like Venmo and PayPal for fantasy sports, according to tax experts. CPA and Tax expert attorney Bruce Willey told Fox News Digital that the new changes constituted one of the largest “cash grabs” by the IRS in recent memory and were likely to hit taxpayers “like a truck.” “Most Americans are about to get run over, and they have no idea. If they’re not prepared for it, things could get pretty ugly for people,” he said. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021...
Americans may get a tax refund shock this year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could receive a shock when they see their 2023 tax refunds due to the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes for the 2022 tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.The IRS on Thursday said it will start accepting tax returns on January 23, while the filing deadline...
With fraud on the rise, experts urge taxpayers to file their tax returns early
If you've been debating whether to file your taxes early this year, tax experts say there are now several reasons that might be a good idea. The biggest one is the rise in tax-related identity fraud. Kelley Long, a certified financial planner and certified public accountant, said the odds that a bad actor will gain access to your Social Security number have seemed to increase alongside the growing number of high-profile data breaches.
JAY-Z Settles Lawsuit With Jonathan Mannion Over ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Cover Art
It was June of 2021 when JAY-Z sued legendary Hip-Hop photographer Jonathan Mannion for exploitation and selling the rapper’s photos without his consent. Mannion was selling photos shot during the Reasonable Doubt era and when JAY asked him to stop, he demanded tens of millions of dollars. In January of last year, a settlement failed and the pair were set to go to trial in March over the matter, but now there’s been some resolution.
