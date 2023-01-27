Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An animal control and care center in Arizona is under fire after employees mistakenly euthanized a dog that was set to be rescued. A spokesperson for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler.
Beautiful Black Lab Mix is Ready for Adoption at Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
Meet AXEL, our Thursday Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This sweet boy is ready for adoption - are you ready for him?. AXEL is a three-and-a-half-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. He's kind of a big boy, weighing in at 55 pounds - that just means there is more of him to love. You know those big doggies are the ones that love to snuggle the most.
msn.com
Woman Adopts Over 600 Stray Cats
Rachael Kabue cherishes cats so much, her home in Kenya has become a sanctuary for over 600 of them! In 2020, Kabue created the Nairobi Feline Sanctuary, taking in sick and homeless cats. She provides veterinary care for her adopted fur babies, then puts them up for adoption to good homes. Despite spending an extra $400 per month of her own money to keep the Feline Sanctuary going, she says the only thing that will stop her from rescuing more is having too little space.
After 14 failed adoptions, North Carolina pup with 'unlucky' history goes viral, finally finds a home
Ronald, a puppy from the SPCA of Wake County in Raleigh, North Carolina, has ended his "unlucky streak" and found his new home after 14 pending adoptions.
Bride and Groom Ditch Bouquet for 'Cat Toss' Where Guest Wins Rescue Kitten
The couple threw a cat plushie into the air for their friends and family to fight over.
‘Crazy-looking cat’ caught by Missouri farmer is wild African animal, rescue group says
The cat, adapted for life in a different climate, was suffering from frostbite, rescuers said.
Tri-County Humane Society Offering $13 Adoption Fees on Adult Dogs This Weekend Only
Tri-County Humane Society is switching the unlucky narrative on Friday the 13th for adult dogs in their care. Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th the organization is offering $13 adoption fees on all their adult dogs. We're hoping Friday the 13th is a VERY lucky day for TCHS dogs....
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue
Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
Pit bull fact and fiction: When it comes to this type of dog ... it’s complicated
What are pit bulls? Where did pit bulls come from? Are they inherently aggressive, and therefore inherently dangerous? Some myths, facts and statistics.
Woman With 30 Dogs From Dobermans to Chihuahuas Reveals How Visitors React
A woman in Virginia, who has 30 dogs, has shared what reactions she receives from people seeing the pack of dogs for the first time.
Adorable Cat Family and Their Five Kittens Taking a Nap Delights Internet
The presence of the father cat in this scenario is rare, as male cats rarely stay with the female and kittens.
9&10 News
Furry Friends Looking for a Furever Home
Meet Trudie and Hamlin, brother and sister German Shepard & Rottweiler mixes that are looking for their forever home. Both are available for adoption at the Elk County Animal Shelter. Hamlin is described as calm and social loving a good scratch while his sister Trudie is energetic and friendly. Both...
Cat with Special Needs Has Cuddled More Than 100 Foster Kittens Since Adoption
Everyone needs a cuddle now and then, even cats. And over 100 foster kittens have received healing, comforting embraces thanks to a cat named Elvis. Cat With Special Needs Finds Forever Home Elvis himself used to be a foster. In 2013, he and four siblings, along with their mother, were taken in at an animal […] The post Cat with Special Needs Has Cuddled More Than 100 Foster Kittens Since Adoption appeared first on CatTime.
AOL Corp
‘Wobbly cat’ Elvis is foster king to more than 100 kittens
Foster kittens can’t help falling in love with a "wobbly cat" named Elvis. Elvis started life as a foster himself back in 2013, when his mother and four siblings landed at the local animal shelter in Louisa, Kentucky. Volunteer Beverly Pack knew they’d be better off in a home environment and chose to foster the entire family.
pupvine.com
German Shepherd Doberman Mix — The Great Doberman Shepherd
Let’s talk about the German Shepherd Doberman mix!. This lovely, mutt-like pooch is actually a designer dog, created by crossing the German Shepherd with the Doberman Pinscher. Commonly known as the Doberman Shepherd, this hybrid dog has a lot of interesting traits that it picked up from both of...
pupvine.com
Why German Shepherd Ear Cropping Is Wrong
Let’s just state this right out of the gate: you should not crop your German Shepherd’s ears. You have probably seen a lot of pictures on social media of various dogs with their ears cropped. At first, you might not think anything of it, you might not even notice it.
animalfair.com
PILOTS AND PAWS – RESCUING DOGS TO NEW HEIGHTS!
Canines may be land-dwelling animals, but that hasn’t stopped a group of devoted pilots from strapping on their seatbelts and taking to the skies! Author and pet-parent Patrick Regan was inspired to write his nonfiction volume, My Dog is My Co-Pilot, after a friend who volunteered his flight services told him about the organization’s mission.
Comments / 0