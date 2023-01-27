Read full article on original website
Sister of Dolly Madison murder victim seeking signatures on new petition
Sept. 4, 2022, marked 20 years since the double homicide at the Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend. Two days after that anniversary, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation held a press conference to announce new evidence had been found in the case. Desiree Werth, sister of victim Mandi Alexander, expressed frustration at that conference and is now seeking signatures on a petition to get the Federal Bureau of Investigation involved in the case.
HPD arrest log, Jan. 22 to 28
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Tysen James Hunt, 23, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 23 in Hays on suspicion of failure to appear. Michael Dale Warford, 40, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 23 in Hays on suspicion of criminal trespass.
🎙 Post Podcast: Ellis County Sheriff shares cold weather safety information
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Ellis County sheriff, Scott Braun discusses cold weather safety tips.
NWS: Wind chill advisory extended for northwest Kansas
A wind chill advisory has been issued for northwest Kansas, including Ellis County, from 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. In Hays, the overnight low is expected to drop to 2 below zero, with wind chills dropping to 15 below. A high of 27 is predicted Tuesday, as the...
Russell groups trying to land new Buc-ee's convenience store
Just 262 miles to go, you can hold it. So says one of the many signs promoting the up-and-coming super chain of Buc-ee's convenience stores popular in the southern United States. But not if Russell Economic Development and CVB and Russell Development Inc. can do anything about it. Eco Devo Director Mike Parsons said there is a push to bring the chain to the I-70 corridor in Kansas.
🎥 CVB: Community events in Hays during February
It's a month of music, basketball and wrestling, legislative updates, and of course, love. Melissa Dixon, Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, has highlights of some of the local activities and events during February. For an updated list of community events, check the CVB website at www.visithays.com.
Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science to hold events across state
Fort Hays State University's Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science will host various events, including free information sessions and webinars across the state for any interested students and their families this spring. In addition to the traditional sessions, KAMS will also host Counselor Luncheons for interested school counselors and teachers to provide important updates about the program.
🎙Gifts to Heartland Foundation to be matched during February
Get more than double the local impact with a charitable gift this month. The annual Heartland Community Foundation match month has returned this February. As the group continues to build its coffers, the annual assistance from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation allows it to positively impact community groups and projects throughout the year.
Barton Medical Assistant Program available fully online
Medical Assistants are vital to the operation of any medical facility and now people wanting to pursue a career in this exciting field can now do so completely online through Barton Community College and complete their clinical work at local medical facilities in their area. There is an associate degree...
Presidents: Affiliation plan a powerful step forward for rural Kansas
Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College, and Northwest Kansas Technical College have long been beacons of opportunity and drivers of economic prosperity in rural Kansas. We, the three presidents and creators of a new institutional affiliation initiative, believe it is now more essential than ever that every Kansan must have a chance to develop their talents, skills, and interests fully.
🎙 Grow Hays project to bring additional housing; community center to Hays
A project years in the making took a significant step forward last week with the announcement of a land donation from HaysMed that will be home to The Grove, a housing and community center development at the intersection of 27th and Canterbury. “This has been a long time coming,” said...
🏀 Hays returns to action with sweep of Scott City
SCOTT CITY - Hays High played their first game since January 21st, traveling to Scott City on Tuesday evening. Hays scored the first seven points and never trailed on their way to a 46-32 win over Scott City. The fewest points the Indians led by all night was five at 7-2 and 9-4. Hays pushed their advantage to 16-4 after one quarter but went quiet in the second. The Indians scored just two points. The defense however was stout enough to give up only eight points and still lead 16-4 at halftime.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High at Scott City
The Hays High Indians step out of conference play for a trip to Scott City Tuesday nigh for a matchup with the Beavers. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Scott City. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game....
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays High FFA Alumni Fundraiser nearly here
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays High FFA Alumni organizers discuss their upcoming fundraiser set for Feb. 4.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Oakley
The TMP-Marian Monarchs return to MCL play Monday with a matchup with the Oakley Plainsmen. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the...
🤼♂️ Area wrestlers in latest KWCA rankings
Several area wresters continue to be ranked in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings out Tuesday afternoon. The Hays High boys have four ranked in Class 5A. Freshman Grady Lind is sixth at 106, junior Elijah McCullough fifth at 113, Cyrus Vajner sixth at 126 and Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132.
2023 Hays Chamber award winners announced at banquet
On Tuesday, The Chamber in Hays, Kansas, held its annual chamber awards banquet at the Memorial Union on the campus of Fort Hays State University. Eight awards were given to businesses, organizations and individuals who provided significant contributions to Ellis County. The sellout crowd of 402 guests enjoyed the evening’s...
🏀 FHSU's Wagner picks up another weekly MIAA honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State women's basketball sophomore Katie Wagner earned her second MIAA Athlete of the Week honor of the season after averaging a double-double over the weekend, announced Monday (Jan. 30) by the league office. The Maize, Kan. native recorded a pair of stellar performances, putting up an average of19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game against Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State.
🤼 Tigers fly by Jets
Hays, KAN. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team coasted to a 39-7 win over MIAA rival Newman inside Gross Memorial Coliseum on Sunday (Jan. 29). After splitting the first two matches of the day, the Tigers took seven of the next eight matches, which included three falls and a technical fall. The Tigers improved to 2-11 overall and 1-1 in the MIAA, while Newman fell to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in conference action.
SPONSORED: Midwest Energy seeks system operator in Hays
Midwest Energy has an opening for System Operator at our Hays Corporate Office. System Operators monitor the status of the electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, coordinate switching operations with field personnel. They direct the safe and efficient operation of the electric transmission network under both normal and emergency operations. Work consists of a variety of technical and skilled mathematical responsibilities to ensure the service territory is supplied with the most reliable power source available in the most economical manner possible. This position requires a rotating shift, holiday work and some overtime, as well as ability to work effectively under both normal and stressful emergency situations.
