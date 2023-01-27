Ons Jabeur jokingly took credit for Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win explaining that they practiced before the event which is why she won. Aryba Sabalenka made her dreams a reality when she won the 2023 Australian Open by beating Elena Rybakina in the final. It's been something that many predicted her to do but it her a few years to finally get all things into place. It's a great moment for a player who was number one in doubles before as she hopes to get to that spot in singles as well.

1 DAY AGO