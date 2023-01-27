Read full article on original website
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka's dark days before finding light
Aryna Sabalenka has recalled her "it's not you, it's me" moment as she fought to save the relationship that ultimately made her career. Sabalenka jubilantly declared her stirring Australian Open final triumph over Elena Rybakina the best day of her life, having returned from the depths of despair to finally claim her maiden grand slam singles crown.
Coach explains how Novak Djokovic smashed Stefanos Tsitsipas psychologically before Australian Open
Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has explained the toll the Greek's loss to the Serb in the 2021 French Open had on him psychologically, claiming he wasn't the same afterwards.
tennisuptodate.com
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
tennisuptodate.com
"That's what his career is about": Henman believes Djokovic only has one aim in Australian Open Final
Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to...
Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open women’s final
Follow live updates from the Australian Open women’s final as Elena Rybakina plays Aryna Sabalenka for the first grand slam title of the year. In a battle of two powerful big-hitters, Wimbledon champion Rybakina is aiming to add a second grand slam title in six months while Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament, will be playing in her first major final.The 23-year-old Rybakina defeated grand slam champions in world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka to reach the Australian Open final for the first time. The Kazakh, who was born...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”
Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
Supreme Novak Djokovic steeled for Tsitsipas test in Australian Open final
After his merciless fourth-round demolition of Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic discussed a field that contained no other grand slam champion in the draw. Djokovic identified Stefanos Tsitsipas as the most experienced player left, but as he spoke of the various milestones in Tsitsipas’s career, Djokovic’s memory failed. “I think he has never played a finals, am I wrong?” he said.
BBC
Campbell Johnstone: Former All Black hopes coming out will 'take away the stigma' of being gay
Former New Zealand prop Campbell Johnstone hopes to "take away the pressure and stigma" after becoming the first All Black to come out as gay. The 43-year-old, who played in three Tests in 2005, decided not to come out publicly during his playing career but had told his friends and family.
CBS Sports
Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka wins first career Grand Slam, continues dominant early season run
Aryna Sabalenka has claimed the 2023 Australian Open title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The 24-year-old Sabalenka captured her first career grand slam with the victory after making the US Open semifinal each of the past two seasons and the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
msn.com
Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka powers past Elena Rybakina to win first Grand Slam title
In a match that was all about power and strength, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus triumphed to win the 2023 Australian Open and take home her first Grand Slam trophy. She rallied to beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an epic 2-hour, 28-minute battle. Sabalenka double-faulted to start the...
tennisuptodate.com
Jabeur jokingly takes credit for Sabalenka Australian Open win: "She practised with me ... well at least I like to think that"
Ons Jabeur jokingly took credit for Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win explaining that they practiced before the event which is why she won. Aryba Sabalenka made her dreams a reality when she won the 2023 Australian Open by beating Elena Rybakina in the final. It's been something that many predicted her to do but it her a few years to finally get all things into place. It's a great moment for a player who was number one in doubles before as she hopes to get to that spot in singles as well.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Sunday
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):. Women's doubles final (3:00 p.m. local time - 0400 GMT)
ESPN's Chris Fowler, John McEnroe have awkward exchange over Novak Djokovic's 'choices' after Aussie Open win
After Novak Djokovic wrapped up the Australian Open, ESPN broadcasters Chris Fowler and John McEnroe had a tense conversation about the tennis star's last two years.
Tennis-Emotional Djokovic hails biggest victory of his life
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's Australian Open final was the "biggest victory" of his career, as he claimed his 22nd Grand Slam title and won back the hearts of the home fans a year after being deported from the country.
NBC Sports
Mikaela Shiffrin barely denied in first bid to tie Alpine skiing World Cup wins record
Mikaela Shiffrin was denied in her first bid to tie the Alpine skiing World Cup wins record by six hundredths of a second. Shiffrin, trying to tie Ingemar Stenmark‘s 86 World Cup victories, led by 67 hundredths over German Lena Duerr after the first of two slalom runs in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, on Sunday.
Football Australia announce Graham Arnold will coach the Socceroos to the 2026 World Cup
FIFA World Cup hero Graham Arnold will continue on as Socceroos coach after guiding the Australians out of the group stage for the just the second time in history - but not everyone is impressed
