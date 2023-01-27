ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MSNBC

Tyre Nichols' killing reignites calls for federal police reform

The police killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN has sparked protests nationwide and reignited calls for police reform legislation. So... why hasn't Congress passed anything yet? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains and discusses with California Rep. Maxine Waters. Jan. 29, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Keith Ellison: Prosecutors have a real shot at justice for Tyre Nichols

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution of the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Jelani Cobb to discuss the long road ahead for prosecutors in the case against the five former Memphis officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. Jan. 28, 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
MSNBC

Sixth police officer relieved of duty in wake of Nichols' death

A Memphis police spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that a sixth police officer has been relieved of duty for involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols. NBC News' Ellison Barber reports on the ongoing investigation and how soon updates will be provided on the police department's social media. Jan. 30, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chicago Defender

JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS

Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Should you share bodycam video of police beating Tyre Nichols?

The gruesome, videotaped beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police is invigorating discussions around Black mental health, desensitization and what it means to be a true ally. Nearly a decade ago, Michael Brown's death at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri, brought national attention to activists' demands for body cameras to be worn by officers around the country. The purpose of these videos is still an open debate.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols case: use of force expert weighs in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After seeing the video of the altercation that ultimately led to the death of Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, it is raising questions about why police resort to deadly force. WREG spoke with an expert in the “use of force in policing” who believes Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Expert: House GOP has blocked legislation that would prevent tragic cases like Tyre Nichols death

Tyre Nichols died after encountering Memphis police officers. Now five ex-officers are being charged with his murder after being fired. MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler joins Joy Reid on this debacle of justice saying, "It's the Republicans in Congress that have stood in the way of passing legislation that would make a difference and prevent more tragic cases like this one."Jan. 27, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MSNBC

Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'

Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the systemic issues that lead to the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the speed with which charges were filed: "Let's face it: Memphis Police Department did not move swiftly because it was the right thing to do. They moved swiftly because they know that the Memphis community is not going to play with them. And we're not."Jan. 29, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville school evacuated; teen charged in false threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were evacuated from West Collierville Middle School on Monday after a possible threat, according to the Collierville Police. WREG spoke with parents who commended the swift action by the school district and law enforcement. The threat was made by phone call and later determined to be false. The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN

