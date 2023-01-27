Read full article on original website
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union addressSherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Lawmaker calls for DOJ to investigate Memphis Police Department for ‘systemic’ policing issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The release of the video showing the brutal Memphis Police beating death of Tyre Nichols and the aftermath is causing many to look at what’s next, including a group of lawmakers, promising change will come from the state legislature. There is also a new call...
Durbin does not rule out a federal investigation into the Memphis police department
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Sunday that he would not rule out a federal investigation into the Memphis Police Department, which has come under scrutiny after five of the department’s police officers were charged with the second-degree murder of Tyre Nichols. “I would not rule that out,” he told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This…
WOWK
Trump says Tennessee beating of Tyre Nichols ‘never should have happened’
COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said the footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is “horrible” and that the attack “never should have happened.”. “I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble. He...
MSNBC
Tyre Nichols' killing reignites calls for federal police reform
The police killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN has sparked protests nationwide and reignited calls for police reform legislation. So... why hasn't Congress passed anything yet? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains and discusses with California Rep. Maxine Waters. Jan. 29, 2023.
Tennessee lawmakers urge ‘accountability’ for Tyre Nichols after police video release
Tennessee lawmakers on Friday night called for “accountability” in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, after Memphis authorities released video footage from the arrest that resulted in his fatal injuries earlier this month. “Like so many across our state and nation, I am deeply disturbed by the video footage released this evening,” Sen. Bill Hagerty…
MSNBC
Keith Ellison: Prosecutors have a real shot at justice for Tyre Nichols
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution of the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Jelani Cobb to discuss the long road ahead for prosecutors in the case against the five former Memphis officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. Jan. 28, 2023.
MSNBC
Sixth police officer relieved of duty in wake of Nichols' death
A Memphis police spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that a sixth police officer has been relieved of duty for involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols. NBC News' Ellison Barber reports on the ongoing investigation and how soon updates will be provided on the police department's social media. Jan. 30, 2023.
JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS
Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
President Biden, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death, 5 former MPD officers charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Biden, among other leaders, react to Tyre Nichols’ death and the five MPD officers charged with second-degree murder. Statement from President Joe Biden on the Tyre Nichols Case:. Jill and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the entire...
MSNBC
Should you share bodycam video of police beating Tyre Nichols?
The gruesome, videotaped beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police is invigorating discussions around Black mental health, desensitization and what it means to be a true ally. Nearly a decade ago, Michael Brown's death at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri, brought national attention to activists' demands for body cameras to be worn by officers around the country. The purpose of these videos is still an open debate.
Tyre Nichols case: use of force expert weighs in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After seeing the video of the altercation that ultimately led to the death of Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, it is raising questions about why police resort to deadly force. WREG spoke with an expert in the “use of force in policing” who believes Memphis Police […]
MSNBC
Rev. Al: Tyre Nichols footage 'absolutely chilling,' worse than Rodney King
Memphis officials released four videos last week of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after a traffic stop. The footage shows the 29-year-old being kicked, punched, clubbed and more without signs of fighting back. The Rev. Al Sharpton joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 30, 2023.
spectrumnews1.com
Biden says he is 'outraged' after seeing video of Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, calls for 'peaceful protest'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden says he is 'outraged' after seeing video of Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, calls for 'peaceful protest.'. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MSNBC
Expert: House GOP has blocked legislation that would prevent tragic cases like Tyre Nichols death
Tyre Nichols died after encountering Memphis police officers. Now five ex-officers are being charged with his murder after being fired. MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler joins Joy Reid on this debacle of justice saying, "It's the Republicans in Congress that have stood in the way of passing legislation that would make a difference and prevent more tragic cases like this one."Jan. 27, 2023.
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MSNBC
Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'
Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the systemic issues that lead to the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the speed with which charges were filed: "Let's face it: Memphis Police Department did not move swiftly because it was the right thing to do. They moved swiftly because they know that the Memphis community is not going to play with them. And we're not."Jan. 29, 2023.
Collierville school evacuated; teen charged in false threat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were evacuated from West Collierville Middle School on Monday after a possible threat, according to the Collierville Police. WREG spoke with parents who commended the swift action by the school district and law enforcement. The threat was made by phone call and later determined to be false. The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile […]
Tyre Nichols death: Incident similar to 1971 case involving 17-year-old Elton Hayes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were no police body cameras or cellphone videos when Elton Hayes died after an encounter with the Memphis Police Department more than a half-century ago. But the similarities between Hayes’ death and that of Tyre Nichols in early January are striking. On Oct. 15,...
Authorities prepare for possible protests ahead of Nichols arrest video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death. The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in […]
