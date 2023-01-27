ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Township, PA

Shell casing found at Pine-Richland High School, police investigating

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are currently investigating at Pine-Richland High School after a shell casing was found inside the building.

Officers were called to the school at around 12:55 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say no shots were fired and there are no injuries.

A representative from the district said the empty bullet casing was found inside the school cafeteria. The shell casing was found by a staff member and reported.

School officials said the Northern Regional Police Department was immediately sent to the school after police were contacted. They say the student who brought the shell casing was identified. The district will continue to investigate the process with the police, the student and their family.

Police conducted a search of all the students and their bags. No weapons or other shell casings were found.

The school was originally placed on lockdown but was quickly downgraded to heightened security.

Students will be dismissed at their regular time.

District officials ask anyone with information about the incident to contact a tip line at 724-449-TIPS or to use the Safe2Say Something app or website.

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into McKees Rocks business

A vehicle crashed into a building in the 100 block of Chartiers Avenue in McKees Rocks overnight. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. Channel 11 spoke with an eyewitness who said a car was traveling on West Carson Street, turned into a parking lot and was speeding when it crashed into the shopping plaza.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Landscaping business burglarized in Baldwin Borough

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. — The owners of a landscaping and supply business in Baldwin Borough were left with a mess this week after a man smashed several windows while breaking in. “We would like an apology,” said Amber Hoff, owner of Hoff’s All Season Supply on Streets Run Road....
BALDWIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Train engine catches fire in Lloydsville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A train caught on fire on Sunday morning in Westmoreland County.Photos from the Lloydsville Fire Department showed the damage left after the engine caught fire.The train conductor was able to keep the flames from spreading until fire crews arrived.Norfolk Southern is now investigating. 
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire destroys 2 mobile homes, RV in Pulaski

Fire and smoke filed the pre-dawn sky Sunday morning as firefighters from three counties battled flames at two mobile homes and a recreational vehicle. A neighbor along Hyland Lane was just one of several people who called dispatchers just after 6 a.m. Firefighter Mike Fraley posted photos on the Facebook...
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, PA
therecord-online.com

Preliminary 2023-24 Hunting & Trapping Seasons Approved

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Prominent Pennsylvania brothers killed in Canadian avalanche

British Columbia, Canada — Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been identified as the latest victims in a deadly Canadian avalanche season that has already claimed five lives this year. Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57, of York, Pa. were killed after being caught in a slide near Revelstoke, British Columbia, on Monday while on a guided heli-skiing tour. Their identities were confirmed by Kinsley Enterprises, the parent company of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
venangoextra.com

Judge again denies injunction to halt Polk closure

The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “The journey for the plaintiffs has been long...
WHITE HAVEN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition

For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Election-denying lawmakers hold key election oversight roles

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those GOP...
ARIZONA STATE
PennLive.com

Time doesn’t heal all wounds | Opinion

It’s natural to cling, however wrongly, to the sentiment that time heals all wounds. They speak to a primal need for closure on an urgent timeline— indeed, if a tidy conclusion is not reached quickly, we are driven to believe time, itself, will exempt us from our pain. Or at least, time will absolve us from the need to act.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pittsburgh, PA
117K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
