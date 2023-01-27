Shell casing found at Pine-Richland High School, police investigating

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are currently investigating at Pine-Richland High School after a shell casing was found inside the building.

Officers were called to the school at around 12:55 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say no shots were fired and there are no injuries.

A representative from the district said the empty bullet casing was found inside the school cafeteria. The shell casing was found by a staff member and reported.

School officials said the Northern Regional Police Department was immediately sent to the school after police were contacted. They say the student who brought the shell casing was identified. The district will continue to investigate the process with the police, the student and their family.

Police conducted a search of all the students and their bags. No weapons or other shell casings were found.

The school was originally placed on lockdown but was quickly downgraded to heightened security.

Students will be dismissed at their regular time.

District officials ask anyone with information about the incident to contact a tip line at 724-449-TIPS or to use the Safe2Say Something app or website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group