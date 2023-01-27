Read full article on original website
Massachusetts-Based Bankprov to End Loan Offerings Secured by Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs – Bitcoin News
The Amesbury, Massachusetts-based Bankprov, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, has announced that it will no longer provide loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (EX-99.1), Bankprov stated that revenue from its digital asset loan portfolio will continue to decrease as the company has discontinued new loan originations backed by mining equipment.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Bitcoin Rise in First Month of 2023 Moves Crypto Fear Index From ‘Extreme Fear’ to ‘Greed’ – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Last month, statistics showed that the Crypto Fear and Greed Index (CFGI) had a score of 25, indicating “extreme fear.” Thirty days later, with a 39% increase in bitcoin prices against the U.S. dollar, the current CFGI score on Jan. 30, 2023, is 61, reflecting “greed.”. Crypto...
Thrive Capital believed to be leading new multi-billion dollar investment in Stripe • TechCrunch
TechCrunch reported last week that Stripe was seeking to raise $2 billion but the number could actually be closer to $2.5 billion to $3 billion, according to reports from the New York Times and The Information. In an unusual twist, Stripe is believed to be raising new funds to, as The Information reported, “address the issue of expiring restricted stock units for some of its veteran employees—and a massive employee tax bill that will likely come with it.”
Binance Dominates Crypto Space with $55B in Total Assets
Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has once again proven its dominance in the crypto space by holding a total of $55 billion in assets. The combined assets of the subsequent nine largest centralized exchanges (CEXs), including Crypto.com, OKEx, Bitfinex, Huobi, KuCoin, Bybit, Gate.io, Deribit, and Bitget, still can’t match the impressive figure. The total assets of these exchanges are estimated to be around $29.4 billion, which is less than half of Binance’s assets.
Russians Offered Ready-made Crypto Exchange Accounts Amid Restrictions – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Russian crypto traders have been looking to obtain unrestricted accounts for global exchanges as their access to such platforms is limited. Over the past year, the offering of such accounts on the dark web has increased significantly, cybersecurity experts told the Russian press. Supply of Crypto Exchange Accounts for Russian...
Bitcoin Climbs 40 Percent in January as Crypto Market Jumps by $280 Billion
Bitcoin is set for its best January since 2013 on bets that monetary tightening and the crypto-sector crisis are both ebbing. The largest token is up over 40 percent since the turn of the year, a first-month gain bettered only twice before when crypto was in its infancy. Smaller coins like Solana, Axie Infinity and Decentraland have doubled in value, part of a $280 billion (roughly Rs. 22.8 lakh crore) January climb in digital assets overall, CoinGecko figures show.
Doctor Paid $60k in Bitcoin to Hire Dark Web Hitmen
The former neonatologist has been sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution and a $100,000 fine. Ronald Craig Ilg, 56, was sentenced to eight years in prison for hiring hitmen on the dark web to assault and kidnap victims. The doctor in Spokane, Washington paid $60,000 in Bitcoin as payment for the tasks he asked the hitmen to perform.
Malicious NPM, PyPI Packages Stealing User Information
Check Point and Phylum are warning of recently identified NPM and PyPI packages designed to steal user information and download additional payloads. Taking advantage of the broad use of open source code in application development, malicious actors are increasingly relying on software supply chain attacks to infect both developers and users with malware.
Macronix Has Been Committed to Developing Proprietary Non-Volatile Memory Technologies for More Than 30 Years
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. “I have always stressed that starting a business in the integrated circuit industry from scratch would be something quite challenging, but I made it happen,” said Macronix International Founder and CEO Miin Chyou Wu. “Almost all the well-known Taiwanese companies that have well-trained employees and top-notch manufacturing facilities were funded by the local government. Building up a company from nothing as I did, I think it is truly a miracle.” He added that it takes dedicated people, heavy investment, considerable time, and essential resources to start a business in the semiconductor sector.
Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Planning to Launch AI Chatbot Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March
Chinese Internet giant Baidu is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Baidu plans to debut the application by initially embedding it into its main search services, Bloomberg News reported earlier. ChatGPT’s tech works...
Agile Long-termism Advocator: Cytech Systems Looks ahead to Semiconductor Supply Chain Logic of 2023
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. In 2020, the stay-at-home economy spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic drove a sharp rise in the demand for consumer electronics. In 2021, the chip shortage in the semiconductor industry brought about domino effects such as panic stockpiling and production expansion. In 2022, amid the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine War, prices of commodities (e.g., oil and natural gas) surged. The rise of upstream material costs aggravated global inflation, leading to a rapid decline in demand for consumer electronics, a backlog of inventory in the chip industry, and a serious structured short supply. To sum up, the development of the global economy in the post-pandemic era undulated, and the semiconductor market in the business cycle also underwent a roller coaster of demand-supply tension.
GDC 2023 State Of The Game Industry Report Includes Insights Into VR And AR
Games are the largest use case for consumer VR and AR. While VR and AR remain a comparatively small segment of the games industry, the industry is taking notice as VR hardware in particular improves. This presents possibilities for new kinds of games but also promises to breathe new life into established franchises.
Promoting privacy for camera-based assistive tech
There are significant privacy concerns surrounding the use of smart phones with camera-based assistive technology. The primary concern being that visually impaired users relying on such technology for facial recognition and object identification purposes may be exposing themselves and others to compromise through liberal software permissions on their device or should their device, connections, or the software be breached in some way by third parties.
Dynamic talent sourcing gains traction for filling skills needs
Michael Edmunds needed top-notch consulting expertise, and he needed it fast. But getting strategy guidance for his startup from one of the big consultancies would be prohibitively expensive and time-consuming. Edmunds is senior vice president for global operations and quality at Witricity, which is developing magnetic resonance electrical charging technology for automobiles, industrial vehicles, and public transit. To create Witricity’s roadmaps for business development, market analysis, and product development, Edmunds needed input from seasoned management consultants.
What’s next for RISC V?
Editor’s take: Generally speaking we are big fans of RISC V. It does some things very well, handles many others well enough, and has clear signs of adoption and appeal. It meets a real market need in an innovative manner, exactly what we like to see from our technology. So we say this from a position of love – RISC V is going to have a big software problem. The good news is that it may not matter.
Table Stakes Security Services for 2023
Most business owners may be aware of cybersecurity defenses such as firewall, DDoS prevention, or various endpoint protection solutions, and assume some form of each may be included in the security package sold to them by a carrier or managed IT service provider. However, due to the advancement of IoT, a more remote workforce, and increases in the sheer number and complexity of cyberattacks, there are next generation versions of each of these forms of protection available to owners and IT leaders that are now table stakes security services to protect their business.
Intel plans another big graphics driver improvement in February
Something to look forward to: Intel has had a hard time entering the dedicated PC graphics card arena. Its first GPU series struggled to reach the market when the company said it would, and initial impressions revealed severe flaws. However, Intel has done a lot to fix some of those deficiencies and remains determined to improve its dedicated graphics offerings.
Semiconductors Advance Energy – Power Electronics News
The world is consuming energy at an unprecedented rate, and the demand for more data and more connected devices will not decline in the foreseeable future. It’s an energy conundrum — how do you accomplish more with less power? Data centers, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, medical equipment and other industrial applications are demanding larger power supplies, but the size, weight, environmental impact and cost of those systems also need to shrink.
Nigeria Extends Deadline for Returning Soon-to-Be Demonetized Naira Banknotes – Africa Bitcoin News
After initially ignoring pleas to extend the period for returning old naira banknotes, the Nigerian central bank recently said it has shifted the deadline for returning old banknotes to Feb. 10. The bank’s governor, Godwin Emefiele, said some 30,000 so-called super agents have been deployed nationwide to help with the cash-swapping process.
