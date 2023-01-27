Read full article on original website
Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Planning to Launch AI Chatbot Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March
Chinese Internet giant Baidu is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Baidu plans to debut the application by initially embedding it into its main search services, Bloomberg News reported earlier. ChatGPT’s tech works...
11 hidden tricks on the Google homepage that have nothing to do with search
Google Search is how most people navigate the web. We are always searching for something, regardless of the device we’re using, and Google Search is our default search engine most of the time. But Google’s homepage is also home to a few hidden tricks. We’ll highlight a few exciting examples below, which you should try yourself.
Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report
Google has rolled out the package tracking feature for Gmail users on Android and iOS apps. The tech giant had announced its plan to bring the feature to track shipments last year in November. And the feature is now reportedly live for the Gmail app. Users can now track the shipment by just opening the notification email. The feature is yet to arrive on Gmail for Web. Till now, users were required to copy the shipment tracking number from the mail and paste it on the relevant delivery portal webpage to see their package status.
Google has hidden a brand new creepy secret in its website – have you found it?
GOOGLE has hidden a very creepy secret that you'll definitely want to try out. It involves typing out a special phrase – and then clicking a brand new button that's only just been added. The eerie Easter egg is perfect for fans of hit TV show (and originally video...
Bitcoin Rise in First Month of 2023 Moves Crypto Fear Index From ‘Extreme Fear’ to ‘Greed’ – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Last month, statistics showed that the Crypto Fear and Greed Index (CFGI) had a score of 25, indicating “extreme fear.” Thirty days later, with a 39% increase in bitcoin prices against the U.S. dollar, the current CFGI score on Jan. 30, 2023, is 61, reflecting “greed.”. Crypto...
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
Google Fi hit by data breach following T-Mobile hack
Customers of Google Fi have been notified via email of “suspicious activity” that may have seen some lower-risk data exposed. Somewhat ironically, Google Fi promises to be a “private and secure” phone plan that gives its subscribers access to unlimited data, end-to-end call encryption, VPN access, and more, for $50 per month (for one user).
These dodgy Android apps have seen over 20 million downloads
The Google Play Store has been home to a growing number of suspicious activities in recent months, new research has found. A study by Dr.Web found a large number of fake apps and trojans designed to subscribe victims to paid services, as well as an alarming rate of spyware. The...
Macronix Has Been Committed to Developing Proprietary Non-Volatile Memory Technologies for More Than 30 Years
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. “I have always stressed that starting a business in the integrated circuit industry from scratch would be something quite challenging, but I made it happen,” said Macronix International Founder and CEO Miin Chyou Wu. “Almost all the well-known Taiwanese companies that have well-trained employees and top-notch manufacturing facilities were funded by the local government. Building up a company from nothing as I did, I think it is truly a miracle.” He added that it takes dedicated people, heavy investment, considerable time, and essential resources to start a business in the semiconductor sector.
Insider’s Guide to the 2023 Reed Gift Fairs
Since its inception, the annual Reed Gift Fair has remained the largest representation of Australia’s gift and homewares sector, attracting buyers and retailers from various industries and locations. Presented during the key buying seasons, the Sydney and Melbourne fairs offer the convenience of a one-stop destination for both premium and emerging retailers.
GDC 2023 State Of The Game Industry Report Includes Insights Into VR And AR
Games are the largest use case for consumer VR and AR. While VR and AR remain a comparatively small segment of the games industry, the industry is taking notice as VR hardware in particular improves. This presents possibilities for new kinds of games but also promises to breathe new life into established franchises.
Researchers identify new data-wiping malware in cyberattack against Ukraine
In a nutshell: Security researchers from ESET have identified a specific type of malware called SwiftSlicer deployed in recent attacks against Ukrainian targets. SwiftSlicer targets critical Windows operating system files and Active Directory (AD) databases. Based on the team’s findings, the malware can destroy operating system resources and cripple entire Windows domains.
Jase Medical Review: Emergency Antibiotics for Travel
In this Jase Medical review, I want to share the importance of having emergency antibiotics while traveling and how Jase Medical can provide that extra level of protection and security. As a seasoned traveler, I understand the importance of being prepared for any situation, especially when it comes to health...
A Farewell To AltspaceVR | ARPost
The social VR community was shocked and devastated to learn that AltspaceVR is shutting its doors. While it’s in the nature of emerging technology applications to come and go, many with few tears shed by fewer remaining users, this platform seems to have been taken from us in the prime of its life leaving many wondering where to go next.
Get nine ethical hacking courses for just $30
Learn some of today’s most popular attacks and how to mitigate them with The All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle. Despite a small dose of positive news on the cybercrime front this past year, cybersecurity remains absolutely crucial for individuals and businesses alike. Cybercriminals are bolder and more sophisticated than ever, and anyone is a potential target. That’s why organizations are willing to shell out big money to ethical hacking and penetration testing experts who can help test systems, expose vulnerabilities and work to patch them.
Halo Will Continue Receiving Support From Microsoft Despite 343 Layoffs, Phil Spencer Claims
Microsoft, according to Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, is still dedicated to the Halo series and its creator 343 Industries, Engadget writes. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, has reiterated the company’s dedication to the Halo series and insisted that it is still vital to what Xbox is doing. Microsoft...
Binance Dominates Crypto Space with $55B in Total Assets
Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has once again proven its dominance in the crypto space by holding a total of $55 billion in assets. The combined assets of the subsequent nine largest centralized exchanges (CEXs), including Crypto.com, OKEx, Bitfinex, Huobi, KuCoin, Bybit, Gate.io, Deribit, and Bitget, still can’t match the impressive figure. The total assets of these exchanges are estimated to be around $29.4 billion, which is less than half of Binance’s assets.
Modular EMI filters replace custom designs
Spectrum Control has unveiled a new family of modular AC power EMI filters that address global EMC regulations and withstand harsh conditions in a range of commercial and military/aerospace applications. These include industrial automation and controls, medical equipment, renewable energy and smart grid, railroads and infrastructure, telecommunications, data/cloud storage and military/aerospace systems.
Is Watching a Live Casino Stream Helpful to New Players?
Nowadays, casino streaming has become quite a massive trend. You may come across thousands of live casino streamers who broadcast their gaming activities on popular platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. The question is: How beneficial is it, especially for new players? On the one hand, watching casino streams can help beginners in gambling learn the rules and build strategies more quickly. On the other hand, streaming of live dealer games might encourage them to gamble more than they can afford since streamers usually play with large bets. To help you decide whether streaming would be helpful to you, we will go into a little more detail about what it is and what are its pros and cons.
The DJI RS 3 Mini handheld travel stabilizer developed specifically for mirrorless cameras – A Luxury Travel Blog
DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has introduced the DJI RS 3 Mini, a lightweight handheld travel stabilizer developed specifically to support today’s mainstream brands of mirrorless cameras and lenses. With a smaller and lighter body, the DJI RS 3 Mini continues the excellent stabilization performance of the RS 3 series, allowing users to create professional-grade content while traveling around landscapes or in urban locations. Furthermore, weighing less than 800g (1.8lbs), the gimbal can carry a weight of up to 2kg (4.4lbs), features Bluetooth shutter control, a 3rd generation stabilization algorithm, native horizontal and vertical camera mounting, and a 1.4-inch color touchscreen.
