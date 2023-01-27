Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the long-running and iconic annual games showcase event, is coming back this year after four years since the last in-person show. E3 2023 is set to take place from June 13 to June 16 in Los Angeles. With new organisers at the helm, the event will see major changes from the long-established format, but gamers can still expect the usual from E3 — new announcements, trailers, gameplay showcases and more for upcoming and yet unannounced games. However, according to a report, E3 2023 will not feature the industry’s big three. Sony, Xbox, and Nintendo are reportedly set to skip the summer event, a development which might put a damper on the excitement for the return of gaming’s hallowed convention.

