Mil-Sim Shooter ‘Onward’ to Drop Quest 1 Support Later This Year – Road to VR
Meta-owned developer Downpour Interactive announced it’s pulling Quest 1 support for Onward, the hit team-based mil-sim shooter. First launched on PC VR headsets in Early Access back in 2016, Onward managed to garner a hardcore following over the years thanks to its realistic squad-based gameplay and unrelentingly faithful reproduction of real-world weaponry.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed by Six Weeks, Will Now Arrive April 28
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed by six weeks. In a tweet, developer Respawn Entertainment confirmed that the highly-anticipated galaxy-spawning adventure, originally set to drop on March 17, will now release on April 28. The studio affirmed that development on the game’s core content was indeed “complete,” and that the additional time would be used for further optimisation to provide a bug-free experience. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor brings back Cameron Monaghan in the lead role of Cal Kestis, now a powerful Jedi Knight, and is set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
New Quest 2 Bundle to Include ‘GOLF+’ & ‘Space Pirate Trainer’, Replacing ‘Beat Saber’ & ‘Resident Evil 4’ – Road to VR
Didn’t get a Quest 2 this holiday season, which includes a free copy of Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4? Although the beat-slashing rhythm game and zombie-slaying classic aren’t part of the deal anymore, for a limited time new Quest 2 owners can nab both GOLF+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX.
Respawn Entertainment To Shut Down Apex Legends Mobile on May 1
Respawn Entertainment and EA are shutting down Apex Legends Mobile. The popular game developer and publisher recently announced it is taking the mobile counterpart of the hit first-person hero shooter offline soon due to content development issues. EA and Respawn Entertainment previously released the game in May 2022 after a...
Meta Plans to Shut Down Echo VR, One of Quest’s Most Popular Multiplayer Games
Meta and its child-studio Ready at Dawn today announced plans to shut down the popular free-to-play multiplayer game Echo VR, with plans to turn off severs come August 1st. Echo VR has had a storied journey, having originally launched as an Oculus Rift exclusive title all the way back in 2017. In 2020 the game made the leap to Quest, allowing cross-play multiplayer between Rift and Quest players. Shortly thereafter, Meta announced that it had acquired the game’s developer, Ready at Dawn.
Marvel Snap Is Rolling Out New PvP ‘Battle Mode’ That Lets Players Take on Their Friends
Marvel Snap, the popular online collectible card battle game, has been a phenomenon since its launch in October last year. Fans of the game, which lets you battle your deck of cards featuring popular Marvel heroes and villains against other players, have been clamouring for a PvP mode where they can battle their friends, and the much-awaited feature is now here. Developers Second Dinner announced the new Battle Mode in a tweet from the official Marvel Snap page, informing that the PvP mode will be available in-game starting Tuesday, January 31. The Battle Mode will let users engage in private card battles with their friends in Marvel Snap.
Intel plans another big graphics driver improvement in February
Something to look forward to: Intel has had a hard time entering the dedicated PC graphics card arena. Its first GPU series struggled to reach the market when the company said it would, and initial impressions revealed severe flaws. However, Intel has done a lot to fix some of those deficiencies and remains determined to improve its dedicated graphics offerings.
Apex Legends Mobile Is Shutting Down in May, EA Won’t Offer Refunds for In-Game Purchases
Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down, less than a year after it was released. In a tweet, developer Respawn Entertainment confirmed its decision to sunset the futuristic battle royale game on Android and iOS, across all regions on May 2 — merely a few weeks before its one-year anniversary. The game will be rendered unplayable at 4:30am IST on that day, with the developer disabling all in-app purchases and removing the title from the store today. All existing purchases will be available to use in the 90-day window leading up to Apex Legends Mobile’s closure. Additionally, publisher EA also ceased development on its Battlefield mobile title, closing down its studio Industrial Toys altogether.
The XR Week Peek (2023.01.31): New rumors on Apple headset, Quest Pro price drops, and more!
I’ve read a lot of articles and XR news this week, but actually, at the end of the day, nothing relevant has happened, except for the usual rumor about Apple… so you can close this roundup now… no ok, I’m kidding! It’s not been the most exciting week ever for XR, but there is still some interesting piece of news here below for you to enjoy.
Sony, Xbox and Nintendo Will Not Be at E3 2023: Report
Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the long-running and iconic annual games showcase event, is coming back this year after four years since the last in-person show. E3 2023 is set to take place from June 13 to June 16 in Los Angeles. With new organisers at the helm, the event will see major changes from the long-established format, but gamers can still expect the usual from E3 — new announcements, trailers, gameplay showcases and more for upcoming and yet unannounced games. However, according to a report, E3 2023 will not feature the industry’s big three. Sony, Xbox, and Nintendo are reportedly set to skip the summer event, a development which might put a damper on the excitement for the return of gaming’s hallowed convention.
Raptor Lake-P Impresses, plus Surprise ECC
Low-power processors have traditionally been geared towards notebooks and other portable platforms. However, the continued popularity of ultra-compact form-factor desktop systems has resulted in UCFF PCs also serving as lead vehicles for the latest mobile processors. Such is the case with Intel’s Raptor Lake-P – the processor SKUs were announced earlier this month at the 2023 CES, and end-products using the processor were slated to appear in a few weeks. Intel is officially allowing its partners to start selling their products into the channel today, and also allowing third-party evaluation results of products based on Raptor Lake-P to be published.
