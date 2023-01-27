WASHINGTON – The Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the city of North Wildwood, New Jersey, for reconstruction of three blocks of boardwalk space., announced U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “We thank the U.S. Department of Commerce and our congressional delegation for their continued commitment to New Jersey’s economic vitality,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This investment in the future of North Wildwood will generate millions in private investment and hundreds of jobs in a community that has long epitomized the very best of our state’s iconic tourist destinations. In tandem with the statewide Boardwalk Fund I proposed...

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO