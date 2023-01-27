ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

somerspoint.com

New Head of Atlantic County Utilities Authority

Matthew DeNafo has been selected to lead the Atlantic County Utilities Authority as its new president beginning in April, according to a news release. DeNafo’s appointment was made official following his approval at the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, and approval of the ACUA’s minutes by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Just In - $1.1 Million for Upgrades to Wildwood Boardwalk

WASHINGTON – The Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the city of North Wildwood, New Jersey, for reconstruction of three blocks of boardwalk space., announced  U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.  “We thank the U.S. Department of Commerce and our congressional delegation for their continued commitment to New Jersey’s economic vitality,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This investment in the future of North Wildwood will generate millions in private investment and hundreds of jobs in a community that has long epitomized the very best of our state’s iconic tourist destinations. In tandem with the statewide Boardwalk Fund I proposed...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Dog-friendly Bar To Open At Jersey Shore

Soon you will be able to bring your furry best friends to this Jersey Shore bar. The Good Dog Bar is scheduled to open in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City in March, NJ Advance Media reports. Married couple Heather Gleason and Dave Garry own Good Dog Bar. After the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City High School Students Reap Big Returns in Investment Club

Kenneth Silver is confident that if he ever needs some financial advisors, he doesn’t have to look far. In fact, the interim assistant principal at Ocean City High School may have found them already. Silver was referring to seniors Luke Monichetti, 17, of Sea Isle City, and Aidan Fasy,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
