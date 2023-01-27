Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
somerspoint.com
New Head of Atlantic County Utilities Authority
Matthew DeNafo has been selected to lead the Atlantic County Utilities Authority as its new president beginning in April, according to a news release. DeNafo’s appointment was made official following his approval at the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, and approval of the ACUA’s minutes by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Calls for Halt to Offshore Wind Activity Amid Whale Deaths
Ocean City has become the latest community to call for an investigation into whether a series of whale deaths at the Jersey Shore and elsewhere along the East Coast are being caused by development work on a proposed offshore wind energy project. Mayor Jay Gillian and City Council want an...
Don’t freak out if you see a fox in your yard in Galloway, NJ
Foxes are pretty normal here in the Garden State. Heck, they're all over South Jersey's shore towns. The locals love them! They're usually seen in places like Brigantine and Ocean City. At least, those are usually the South Jersey beach towns where you hear about the most fox sightings. Consider...
Just In - $1.1 Million for Upgrades to Wildwood Boardwalk
WASHINGTON – The Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the city of North Wildwood, New Jersey, for reconstruction of three blocks of boardwalk space., announced U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “We thank the U.S. Department of Commerce and our congressional delegation for their continued commitment to New Jersey’s economic vitality,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This investment in the future of North Wildwood will generate millions in private investment and hundreds of jobs in a community that has long epitomized the very best of our state’s iconic tourist destinations. In tandem with the statewide Boardwalk Fund I proposed...
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Dog-friendly Bar To Open At Jersey Shore
Soon you will be able to bring your furry best friends to this Jersey Shore bar. The Good Dog Bar is scheduled to open in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City in March, NJ Advance Media reports. Married couple Heather Gleason and Dave Garry own Good Dog Bar. After the...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Women Trash Store, Assault Worker, Get Arrested
Authorities in Atlantic City say two women are facing charges after assaulting two workers at a store, trashing the business, and then stealing chips and cigarettes. The scene unfolded around 2 AM this past Wednesday at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers Latray Butcher and...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
We found It: The Best Braciole In Atlantic City, New Jersey
We went in search of the best braciole in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and (in our opinion), we have found it. It is a unique recipe that is 35 years in the making. We have selected our winner and a first runner-up. There are so many wonderful versions of this...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City High School Students Reap Big Returns in Investment Club
Kenneth Silver is confident that if he ever needs some financial advisors, he doesn’t have to look far. In fact, the interim assistant principal at Ocean City High School may have found them already. Silver was referring to seniors Luke Monichetti, 17, of Sea Isle City, and Aidan Fasy,...
Hey, Atlantic County Residents: Don’t Get Chickens Just Because Eggs Are Expensive
It seems like it's the main topic of conversation lately. You can't escape them. People love to talk about how expensive they are here in the Garden State right now. To be honest, they're not wrong. I'm talking about eggs. It's insane that some of us are currently paying 6+...
