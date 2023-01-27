Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3: Every Easter Egg You Missed
The Last of Us is back with Episode 3, “Long Long Time.” And this episode shows the right way to adapt a great video game. In the game, the character of Bill has rigged up an entire town with traps, leading to a really fun setpiece where you have to evade traps and fight zombies. But this isn’t a game, this is a show. And on The Last of Us show, Bill is only concerned with his little street, not an entire town, making the whole scenario a lot more personal. And in the game we never meet Frank, Bill’s friend or possibly his unrequited love. But in the show, we get to see Bill and Frank’s relationship, which underscores all of the stakes not just for Bill or for Joel, but for the entire world as it tries to figure out a cure to the zombie infection.
‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Now Available Online For Free
HBO Max’s The Last of Us is proving to be incredibly popular. That’ll only be helped by the fact that they've made the first episode free on their platform. If you’re in the U.S., you can access the first episode without a subscription using the HBO Max app. If you’re in the U.K., you can access the episode on SkyTV, or even on YouTube.
Netflix Reveals First Look at Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Series
Perhaps the biggest and most popular manga series in history will get introduced to an even bigger audience later this year, when One Piece becomes a live-action series on Netflix. The streaming service officially announced the show today, revealing that it would premiere soon while debuting two early first looks...
New ‘Succession’ Teaser Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date
Every time there is a new twist in the ongoing saga of the behind the scenes struggles for control of WWE — with the company’s founder and majority stockholder Vince McMahon retiring following allegations of sexual misconduct, then returning to the company six months later, then inserting new members to the company’s board of directors, then his daughter Stephanie McMahon (who had taken a leave of absence shortly before Vince McMahon’s resignation, then returned after his departure) resigning from the company —you hear the same refrain on social media: “This is just like Succession!”
‘Stranger Things’ Was 2022’s Most Streamed Title
That’s how much Stranger Things was consumed by Netflix subscribers in 2022. 52 billion! That is the equivalent of 98,934 years. Of Stranger Things!. That is according to Nielsen, who released their report on the top streaming titles of the year, with the monstrous Netflix hit (clearly) running away with the number one slot. The second-most-streamed show of 2022 was NCIS, the long-running CBS series that is also available on Netflix. Some 38 billion minutes of NCIS were watched in 2022 — or 72,298 years. (Only 72,298 years? Pathetic.) The #3 title on the overall list was the hugely popular children’s show Cocomelon, which is also available on Netflix.
‘The Simpsons’ Renewed For Two More Seasons
It’s not slowing down anytime soon, anyway. Fox announced today that they had renewed the longest-running scripted primetime series in history for two additional seasons. That will bring the show to its 36th season on the air, which will be in the fall of 2024 through the spring of 2025. At the same time, Fox also renewed its other long-running (though not that long-running) animated sitcoms, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.
‘Breaking Bad’ Cast to Reunite in Super Bowl Ad
In the increasingly competitive world of Super Bowl ads, one surefire way to attract attention in recent years is for a brand to partner with established actors or a show and bring back beloved characters that viewers haven’t been seen in a while and have them hawk life insurance or luxury automobiles or toilet paper or whatever. Last year, for example, viewers got to see Meadow and AJ Soprano again ... in a commercial for Chevrolet (directed by The Sopranos creator David Chase, no less).
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Sandler and Aniston Are Back on the Case
Adam Sandler’s long association with Netflix continues. Sandler has been making movies for the streaming service for so long now, in fact — it’s been almost eight years since The Ridiculous 6, if you’re keeping score at home — that he’s now produced a sequel to one of his early Netflix films. That would be Murder Mystery 2, continuing the adventures of the characters, played by Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, first introduced in 2019’s Murder Mystery.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Become Fifth-Biggest Movie Ever
James Cameron is the king of the box-office world. With Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to dominate box-office charts around the country, it continues to rise up the list of the biggest moneymakers in cinema history. As of today it has passed Avengers: Infinity War and its $2.052 billion to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever. And with that, writer/director James Cameron can lay claim to a singular and incredible record: He has made three of the five biggest movies of all-time.
Dave Grohl to Star in Crown Royal Super Bowl Commercial
Dave Grohl will star in a Super Bowl commercial for Crown Royal. A pair of teaser clips have unveiled the Foo Fighters frontman as the new spokesperson for the Canadian whiskey brand. In one, Grohl is seen in a recording studio, where he’s handed a list of seemingly unrelated items. “Peanut Butter. What?” the rocker questions, before going further through the list. “The battery? No. Trash bags? The replay?”
When Bill Murray’s Lounge Singer Added Lyrics to Star Wars Theme
Show business parodies are a Saturday Night Live staple. The late-night comedy institution was born as much out of a desire to take the air out of overstuffed television cliches as it was a vehicle for post-Watergate political cynicism. But nowhere was SNL’s penchant for showbiz mockery more potently funny than in the figure of Bill Murray’s Nick the Lounge Singer.
The Shazam Family Is Back in the ‘Fury of the Gods’ Trailer
With all the changes behind the scenes of DC Studios lately, there is a lot of curiosity about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the first movie from the company since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs. Obviously, the movie was made greenlit and then produced before they took charge, but how the movie looks when it finally arrives in theaters could give us some clues to the future of DC. Will it feature appearances from Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, who is traditionally Shazam’s main opponent in DC Comics? (Unlikely.) What about cameos for members of the Justice League? (Maybe?) Is it the final film for Zachary Levi as Shazam? (It seems possible?)
New ‘Wallace and Gromit’ Film Announced For Pair’s 30th Anniversary
“The Wrong Trousers” was the (short) film debut of the claymation duo Wallace and Gromit. To commemorate 30 years since its debut, a new feature film is in the works. That's not all though. The award-winning animation studio behind Wallace and Gromit, Aardman, has a number of other surprises in the works. They're going big for this one.
Justin Roiland Dropped From Two Hulu Shows
A day after Adult Swim announced it was cutting ties with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland over felony domestic violence charges, Hulu has followed suit. Roiland was associated with two different shows on the streaming service: Solar Opposites, which Roiland co-created with Mike McMahan and voiced the lead character, and Koala Man, where Roiland provided the voice of one of the characters.
Joe Cornish Teases ‘Attack The Block 2’ Storyline
Attack The Block is a horror-comedy about an alien invasion directed by Joe Cornish, starring John Boyega. After over a decade, a sequel to the film is finally in the works. The movie didn’t fare extremely well at the box office, but it did exceptionally well with critics. It was also Boyega’s film debut. In May of 2021, it was announced that a sequel was on the way, with Cornish set to direct and Boyega once again in a starring role.
Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost on New Version of ‘Spillways’
Joe Elliott has joined forces with Ghost, delivering a collaborative rendition of the band’s song “Spillways.”. The Def Leppard frontman's vocals blend perfectly with the Swedish metal group, as he alternates duties with Ghost singer Tobias Forge. The new version -- which can be heard below -- builds on the emphatic original, with Elliott's contributions adding another powerful layer to the track.
Everything New on HBO Max in February
Love is in the air on HBO Max in February. James Bond movies are romantic right? Mannequin Two: On the Move, that’s a classic rom-com, yes? A Marc Maron comedy special titled From Bleak to Dark sounds like perfect viewing for a Valentine’s Day date, correct?. Oh sure....
