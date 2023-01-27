Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report
Google has rolled out the package tracking feature for Gmail users on Android and iOS apps. The tech giant had announced its plan to bring the feature to track shipments last year in November. And the feature is now reportedly live for the Gmail app. Users can now track the shipment by just opening the notification email. The feature is yet to arrive on Gmail for Web. Till now, users were required to copy the shipment tracking number from the mail and paste it on the relevant delivery portal webpage to see their package status.
techaiapp.com
Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Planning to Launch AI Chatbot Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March
Chinese Internet giant Baidu is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Baidu plans to debut the application by initially embedding it into its main search services, Bloomberg News reported earlier. ChatGPT’s tech works...
techaiapp.com
Moth+Flame Launches AI-Powered VR Authoring Tool For Custom Enterprise VR Training Content Creation
A new VR authoring tool can potentially accelerate enterprise VR adoption this year. Invesco, a global investment firm, recently launched a virtual reality training experience they custom built using the new Moth+Flame’s VR authoring tool. Taking only 72 hours to develop, this custom VR training gives us a glimpse of the vast potential the new VR tool offers.
techaiapp.com
Promoting privacy for camera-based assistive tech
There are significant privacy concerns surrounding the use of smart phones with camera-based assistive technology. The primary concern being that visually impaired users relying on such technology for facial recognition and object identification purposes may be exposing themselves and others to compromise through liberal software permissions on their device or should their device, connections, or the software be breached in some way by third parties.
techaiapp.com
Malicious NPM, PyPI Packages Stealing User Information
Check Point and Phylum are warning of recently identified NPM and PyPI packages designed to steal user information and download additional payloads. Taking advantage of the broad use of open source code in application development, malicious actors are increasingly relying on software supply chain attacks to infect both developers and users with malware.
techaiapp.com
Researcher awarded $27,000 bounty for 2FA bypass vulnerability
A researcher disclosed technical details of a two-factor authentication bypass vulnerability affecting Instagram and Facebook and received a $27,000 bug bounty. The flaw resides in a component used by Meta for confirming a phone number and email address. The researcher Gautam Manoz noticed that the software did not implement a rate-limiting protection mechanism that allowed him to bypass two-factor authentication on Facebook by confirming the targeted user’s already-confirmed Facebook mobile number using the Meta Accounts Center.
techaiapp.com
Google Fi hit by data breach following T-Mobile hack
Customers of Google Fi have been notified via email of “suspicious activity” that may have seen some lower-risk data exposed. Somewhat ironically, Google Fi promises to be a “private and secure” phone plan that gives its subscribers access to unlimited data, end-to-end call encryption, VPN access, and more, for $50 per month (for one user).
techaiapp.com
Halo Will Continue Receiving Support From Microsoft Despite 343 Layoffs, Phil Spencer Claims
Microsoft, according to Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, is still dedicated to the Halo series and its creator 343 Industries, Engadget writes. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, has reiterated the company’s dedication to the Halo series and insisted that it is still vital to what Xbox is doing. Microsoft...
techaiapp.com
A Farewell To AltspaceVR | ARPost
The social VR community was shocked and devastated to learn that AltspaceVR is shutting its doors. While it’s in the nature of emerging technology applications to come and go, many with few tears shed by fewer remaining users, this platform seems to have been taken from us in the prime of its life leaving many wondering where to go next.
techaiapp.com
The DJI RS 3 Mini handheld travel stabilizer developed specifically for mirrorless cameras – A Luxury Travel Blog
DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has introduced the DJI RS 3 Mini, a lightweight handheld travel stabilizer developed specifically to support today’s mainstream brands of mirrorless cameras and lenses. With a smaller and lighter body, the DJI RS 3 Mini continues the excellent stabilization performance of the RS 3 series, allowing users to create professional-grade content while traveling around landscapes or in urban locations. Furthermore, weighing less than 800g (1.8lbs), the gimbal can carry a weight of up to 2kg (4.4lbs), features Bluetooth shutter control, a 3rd generation stabilization algorithm, native horizontal and vertical camera mounting, and a 1.4-inch color touchscreen.
techaiapp.com
An electronic project for Arduino with ChatGPT
ChatGPT, a language model trained by OpenAI, can be used to generate projects for Arduino. Arduino is an open-source development platform that allows users to create interactive projects with sensors, actuators, and control devices. In order to integrate both platforms, you need to provide the model with information about the desired project, such as the type of sensors or devices you want to use, the purpose of the project, and the control specifications. The model, then, can generate the source code, which can be uploaded to the Arduino board to run immediately.
techaiapp.com
Is Watching a Live Casino Stream Helpful to New Players?
Nowadays, casino streaming has become quite a massive trend. You may come across thousands of live casino streamers who broadcast their gaming activities on popular platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. The question is: How beneficial is it, especially for new players? On the one hand, watching casino streams can help beginners in gambling learn the rules and build strategies more quickly. On the other hand, streaming of live dealer games might encourage them to gamble more than they can afford since streamers usually play with large bets. To help you decide whether streaming would be helpful to you, we will go into a little more detail about what it is and what are its pros and cons.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Alleges Sony Lied to European Commission About Call of Duty Parity
Microsoft is no longer pulling its punches when it comes to Sony. The California-based tech giant’s vice president for communications recently accused Sony of lying to the European Commission regarding the parity of Activision’s Call of Duty games should Microsoft gets the go-ahead for its acquisition deal. Microsoft...
techaiapp.com
GitHub Confirms Signing Certificates Stolen in Cyber-Attack, Revokes Them
GitHub confirmed on Monday that threat actors stole three digital certificates used for its Desktop and Atom applications during a cyber-attack in December 2022. Writing in a blog post, the company also said that after investigating the accident, it concluded there was no risk to GitHub.com services and no unauthorized changes to the projects.
techaiapp.com
The XR Week Peek (2023.01.31): New rumors on Apple headset, Quest Pro price drops, and more!
I’ve read a lot of articles and XR news this week, but actually, at the end of the day, nothing relevant has happened, except for the usual rumor about Apple… so you can close this roundup now… no ok, I’m kidding! It’s not been the most exciting week ever for XR, but there is still some interesting piece of news here below for you to enjoy.
techaiapp.com
Sony, Xbox and Nintendo Will Not Be at E3 2023: Report
Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the long-running and iconic annual games showcase event, is coming back this year after four years since the last in-person show. E3 2023 is set to take place from June 13 to June 16 in Los Angeles. With new organisers at the helm, the event will see major changes from the long-established format, but gamers can still expect the usual from E3 — new announcements, trailers, gameplay showcases and more for upcoming and yet unannounced games. However, according to a report, E3 2023 will not feature the industry’s big three. Sony, Xbox, and Nintendo are reportedly set to skip the summer event, a development which might put a damper on the excitement for the return of gaming’s hallowed convention.
