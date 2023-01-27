Nowadays, casino streaming has become quite a massive trend. You may come across thousands of live casino streamers who broadcast their gaming activities on popular platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. The question is: How beneficial is it, especially for new players? On the one hand, watching casino streams can help beginners in gambling learn the rules and build strategies more quickly. On the other hand, streaming of live dealer games might encourage them to gamble more than they can afford since streamers usually play with large bets. To help you decide whether streaming would be helpful to you, we will go into a little more detail about what it is and what are its pros and cons.

