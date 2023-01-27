Read full article on original website
2 Tulsa Firefighters Injured After Crash On Highway 75
The Tulsa Fire Department says two firefighters suffered no life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Highway 75 Sunday night. In a social post, TFD said a vehicle approaching the scene of a crash near 1100 southbound on Highway 75 lost control and crashed into the original car the firefighters were working on.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa firefighters hit by car on Highway 75
TULSA, Okla. — Two firefighters were injured after they were hit by a car on U.S. Highway 75, according to the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). TFD said it happened on US-75, near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. According to TFD Public Information Officer Andrew Little, a vehicle...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man with well-equipped truck helps drivers, garbage truck up icy hill
TULSA, Okla. — As Monday’s ice storm brought trouble for drivers on a notoriously slippery Tulsa hill, one man was determined to help them get a boost to the top. The stretch of 71st Street between Tulsa Hills Drive and Olympia Avenue is a well-known trouble spot during winter storms, with drivers often not able to gain traction after stopping at traffic lights on the steep stretch of road.
KOKI FOX 23
Verdigris Fire says no Port of Catoosa fire, despite several calls
CATOOSA, Okla. — Verdigris Fire (VFD) says they received several calls about a fire at the Port of Catoosa Monday afternoon, however they confirm there was never a fire. VFD says CF Industries, which is a hydrogen and nitrogen product producer, was conducting a “plant startup” after a power outage days ago.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa details road plan for winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — Road crews with the City of Tulsa are hitting the streets as eastern Oklahoma prepares for winter weather over the next several days. City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell said the city currently has 40 trucks out on the road applying brine and putting down salt.
KOKI FOX 23
Will Rogers Turnpike in Claremore narrowed due to crash
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) is reporting a crash that’s impacting traffic in Claremore. OTA said as of 7:15 a.m., the Will Rogers Turnpike is narrowed due to the crash. The right lane of the turnpike westbound is closed near the State Highway 20 exit...
Tulsa shop hosts adoption event with Skiatook animal rescue
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa shop partnered with a Skiatook animal rescue to host an adoption event on Saturday. The event took place at Magnolia Soap and Bath, near E. 15th St. and S. Peoria Ave. At the event, Magnolia Soap and Bath donated a portion of their sales...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County buildings opening late Monday due to weather
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County said all of its facilities will open late at 9 a.m. Monday due to icy road conditions. This include the Tulsa County Government Headquarters, the courthouse and all other facilities. Oklahoma Department of Transportation road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots...
KTUL
South Yale Avenue widening project more than 50% complete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The widening project on South Yale Avenue is officially over 50% done, according to the City of Tulsa. The end goal is to widen the mile stretch of road from two lanes to six lanes. The project will cost over $29 million and is expected...
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo swaps tigers with Tennessee zoo
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming a new tiger as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. Tulsa swapped Tahan for his 13-year-old brother Tanvir with Zoo Knoxville. The Tulsa Zoo said the survival plan works to ensure a sustainable...
KOKI FOX 23
Tiny home dedicated to memory of homeless man who joined Green Country family
TULSA, Okla. — The first house of a village of tiny homes to help homeless people in north Tulsa has been dedicated to the memory of a homeless man that became a part of a Green Country family. The village of tiny homes is being built by the City...
KOKI FOX 23
Slick roads cause traffic hazards in Tulsa area, eastern Oklahoma
Roads are slick in eastern Oklahoma as a winter weather advisory is in effect for Green Country. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said as of 5:30 a.m., road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in eastern Oklahoma, especially in Tulsa and along Interstate 44.
Shots fired lead to lockdown at Hillcrest
Tulsa Police tell 2 News around 2:55 a.m. staff at Hillcrest Medical Center heard shots and saw a person running across the sky bridge and that's when they called police.
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash
GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
KOKI FOX 23
Lego convention wraps up in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Brick Fest Live hit Tulsa for the very first time over the weekend, drawing Lego maniacs of all ages to the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. Devin Jack, a manager at the event, said more than 6,000 people came to the event. He said seeing...
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
1 Killed In Crash Near Collinsville
A person is dead after a crash on North 137th E Avenue in Collinsville, according to police. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
news9.com
Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism
Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD: Reporting Accidents in Slick Conditions
We could see some slippery road conditions in Bartlesville this week as the forecast calls for the possibility of snow and freezing rain. Appearing on CHIEF CHAT, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said, "The Bartlesville Police Department may implement 'Operation Slick Streets' during times when available manpower decreases to 50 percent or less for motorists involved in inclement weather or private property accidents when the following criteria is met: No injuries. No impaired driver involved. No vehicle blocking the rodeway."
